How every skipper stacked up in WBBL|10

The captains were dominant in the WBBL this summer, but how did they fare against each other across the stats leaderboards?

The storylines were plentiful for the skippers in WBBL|10.



Sophie Molineux led the Renegades to their first title, despite a slow start to the season.



Phoebe Litchfield became the youngest skipper in WBBL history, before leading her side to a deep finals run.



And Ellyse Perry just kept lighting it up when she stepped to the crease.



But how did all the captains fare against each other?

Most wins

Jess Jonassen from the Brisbane Heat did not miss a match and took her side to eight of a possible 12 wins. Litchfield was not far behind with seven wins.

Leaderboard: Jess Jonassen - Brisbane Heat (eight), Phoebe Litchfield - Sydney Thunder (seven), Sophie Molineux - Melbourne Renegades (five), Elyse Villani - Hobart Hurricanes (five), Tahlia McGrath - Adelaide Strikers (three), Sophie Devine - Perth Scorchers (three), Ellyse Perry - Sydney Sixers (three), Annabel Sutherland - Melbourne Stars (two)

Most bat flip wins

Jonassen had magnificent luck, winning 10 of the 12 bat flips for the Heat. Sophie Devine of the Scorchers was the next closest at seven. But the funniest bat flip moment was reserved for Molineux, after this clanger.

Leaderboard: Jess Jonassen (10), Sophie Devine (seven), Tahlia McGrath (five), Phoebe Litchfield (five), Elyse Villani (four), Ellyse Perry (four), Annabel Sutherland (three), Sophie Molineux (two)

Most wickets

This one was a tight race and perhaps Molineux would have led this category if not for a handful of missed games. But Jonassen finished with 17 wickets to lead all the skippers, with Molineux one behind on 16.

Leaderboard: Jess Jonassen (17), Sophie Molineux (16), Sophie Devine (11), Annabel Sutherland (seven), Ellyse Perry (six), Tahlia McGrath (five), Elyse Vilani (zero), Phoebe Litchfield (zero)

Most Runs

Perry led the competition by some way in the end, being the only player in WBBL|10 to eclipse 400 runs. Litchfield and Villani both finished in the top ten.

Leaderboard: Ellyse Perry (424), Phoebe Litchfield (342), Elyse Villani (292), Tahlia McGrath (222), Jess Jonassen (218), Sophie Devine (213), Annabel Sutherland (145), Sophie Molineux (140)

01:59 Play video Perry punishes the Strikers with a classy fifty

Club-by-club

Tahlia McGrath - Adelaide Strikers

Matches: 9 | Runs: 222 | HS: 64 | Wickets: 5 | BBI: 4-13

The Strikers did not reach the lofty heights they might be used to, but McGrath put together a solid season with the bat. The skipper's best game was an upset win over the Hurricanes, holding the in-form side to 102 runs. McGrath took 4-13 in that match.

Jess Jonassen - Brisbane Heat

Matches: 12 | Runs: 218 | HS: 44 | Wickets: 17 | BBI: 3-8

It was nearly the perfect season for Jonassen, falling just short in The Final against the Renegades. Otherwise, Jonassen's WBBL|10 efforts were blemish-free. She starred with the ball all season long and opponents struggled to get her out, finishing the year averaging 43.60.

Elyse Villani - Hobart Hurricanes

Matches: 11 | Runs: 292 | HS: 49* | Avg: 36.50

While Lizelle Lee got all the headlines for her magnificent batting, so many of those monster Hurricanes scores came with Villani keeping everything humming at the other end. Villani saved her best performance for the season for The Knockout against the Thunder, finishing on 49no.

Sophie Molineux - Melbourne Renegades

Matches: 7 | Runs: 140 | HS: 64 | Wickets: 16 | BBI: 4-17

After the Renegades started the season 0-2, Molineux completely took over and righted the ship over the space of two days at Junction Oval. On the Saturday it was 4-17 against the Scorchers, while Sunday's effort was a monstrous 64 off 32 against the Strikers to set up a final-ball victory. The WBBL title was well-earned for Molineux after some luckless years marred by injury.

09:14 Play video The Surge: How the Gades built their culture

Annabel Sutherland - Melbourne Stars

Matches: 9 | Runs: 145 | HS: 42 | Wickets: 7 | BBI: 2-26

The bar of expectation has been set high for Sutherland and this campaign missed the mark. The Stars finished on the bottom of the ladder, winning just two games. Outside of her 42 against the Sixers mid-way through the year, Sutherland never really got completely set at the crease.

Sophie Devine - Perth Scorchers

Matches: 9 | Runs: 213 | HS: 48 | Wickets: 11 | BBI: 4-26

Fresh off a World Cup win with New Zealand, Devine was on top of the world. The Scorchers skipper didn't find her groove with the bat as often as she may have liked but was devastating with the ball at times. The harsh reality is after starting the season 5-1, the Scorchers completely fell off and failed to secure a finals spot.

Ellyse Perry - Sydney Sixers

Matches: 10 | Runs: 424 | HS: 86 | Wickets: 6 | BBI: 2-21

Perry was appointment viewing to start the season. It kicked off with 81 (38) against the Renegades, 54 (28) against the Strikers, 31no (25) before rain stopped play against the Stars and then 86 (62) against the Hurricanes. But the Sixers struggled to find ways to win in the back end of the season and finished sixth.

Phoebe Litchfield - Sydney Thunder

Matches: 12 | Runs: 342 | HS: 51 | Avg: 28.50

Litchfield didn't hit the explosive heights that others did, but she was a consistent force all the way through the year. She joined Molineux and Perry as the only club captains to make the WBBL|10 Team of the Tournament. To lead the Thunder to the finals in her first year as captain was a real achievement.