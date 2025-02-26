'Play the odds': Renegades keep faith in matchwinners

Renegades look at how to forge winning performances when 'high-risk, high-reward' players don't come off

Jake Fraser-McGurk was candid and honest with his form struggles during KFC BBL|14 and Melbourne Renegades are open with their commitment of backing his "high-risk, high-reward" style.

After dominating for Delhi Capitals at the top of the order during last year's Indian Premier League, the Renegades' new power-packed opening pair featuring Fraser-McGurk and Josh Brown didn't materialise as the club would have hoped in BBL|14.

Fraser-McGurk didn't get going until their final game of the season when he slammed 95 from 46 balls, while prized recruit Brown – who crossed from Brisbane Heat during the off-season – showed glimpses of his destructiveness with one half-century and a tournament strike-rate of 155.

As they've shown in periods across their careers to date – Fraser-McGurk in BBL|13 and then IPL 2024, and Brown during the BBL|13 finals to lead the Heat to the title – the pair can be among the most impactful players in the Big Bash when in full flight.

And it's a prospect Renegades management are happy "to play the odds" on as they continue to back in the destructive duo for next season and beyond.

Brown will be back to open the batting again in BBL|15 after signing a two-year deal last year, while Fraser-McGurk penned a four-year extension that will see him remain at the club until at least the end of BBL|17.

After beginning the season as an opener, Fraser-McGurk slid back to No.3 during the second half of BBL|14, which is where the 22-year-old has enjoyed his most success (420 runs at 28) in his 44 Big Bash matches to date, including his near-century in their final match of the season.

After blooding young gun Harry Dixon in BBL|14 – who has since re-signed with the Renegades for two more years – it sets up an enticing top three for next season with the 20-year-old a natural opener and another option to partner Brown should head coach Cameron White wish to keep Fraser-McGurk at first drop.

"We know (Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Brown) are high-risk and high-reward players and when it comes off it's great and when it doesn't, how do we still forge together match-winning performances?" said the club's general manager James Rosengarten.

"In that final game when it clicked for Jake (Fraser-McGurk), that's a match-winning performance and it's game over.

"Even Josh Brown in that final game with 32 off 11 balls, that's a match-winning performance.

"You play the odds on that, and it was probably just those bigger performances from the higher-end players … didn't happen as many times as we needed (in BBL|14)."

Rosengarten also acknowledged the Renegades' home conditions weren't exactly suited to the pair's playing style, and vowed lifting the standard of the Marvel Stadium pitch and outfield was the "number one thing" the club was working on now.

The venue's surface came under fire throughout the season, but particularly after its opening match on December 23 when opposition coach Adam Voges labelled the outfield "substandard".

The patchiness of outfield was a result of the venue hosting a university graduation ceremony in the week prior to the opening match, while there had also been Coldplay and Pearl Jam concerts held there leading up to the season.

"In fairness to both of those guys (Fraser-McGurk and Brown), they weren't playing on the best batting conditions for how they play," Rosengarten said of Marvel Stadium pitch.

"When they got decent conditions, I think they did play quite well.

"It obviously didn't go the way we would have liked as far as both the outfield and the way the pitch played.

"Marvel have been really good at working with us on that … we've already had our season review meetings with Marvel and we're putting plans in place for next year to make it better.

"Part of the conversation is how do we get more match play, and we know it's possible. To see almost 400 runs scored in that final game, I don't think there's many better grounds when there's runs flowing like that."

Prior to his 95 in the final game of the season, Fraser-McGurk spoke about his commitment his processes and the support network he turns to help him rediscover his best.

"I know I've got confidence in myself that I'm a good player and I can perform at this level, it's just keeping the faith and trusting the process are the two main takeaways," he said on mic during Channel Seven's broadcast of their clash with the Hurricanes in Hobart.

"I (was) feeling really good at the crease, it's just that I (wasn't) able to get away.

"I'm going to continue to work hard and listen to my networks and hopefully come back next year or even through the IPL bigger and stronger.

"I have three people – 'Whitey' (Renegades coach) being one, Shannon Young who's my old club coach at Richmond, he's been there the whole journey, and probably Davey Warner, he's always checking in – those are probably my main three and I have my friends and family to go to if I need."

The right-hander is currently with Australia's Champions Trophy squad in Pakistan, where he was a late call-up following Mitch Marsh's withdrawal due to a back injury.

After the tournament he heads back to Delhi for his second IPL season after being purchased for an eye-watering A$1.65 million in November's player auction.