The BBL young guns to keep an eye on

The future looks bright with number of local young guns impressing in their first Big Bash season

December 17, 2024 was a night that will live on in Big Bash history.



Yes, it was the evening Daniel Sams blasted 31 off the second-last over to secure an incredible victory for the Sydney Thunder.



But it was also Sam Konstas' stunning debut game that put the cricket world on notice.



Konstas smashed the fastest 50 in Thunder history, off just 20 balls.

He also became the youngest player to score a BBL half-century, pipping Jason Sangha by 28 days.

But Konstas wasn't the only local first-year player to catch the eye throughout BBL|14.

Mahli Beardman - Perth Scorchers

Matches: 2 | Wickets: 3 | Econ: 7.20 | BBI: 3-17

Despite the Scorchers having a line-up full of veterans for BBL|14, it was 19-year-old Mahli Beardman who recorded the best bowling figures in any innings. His 3-17 against the Strikers helped pull his side over the line in their final game of the season. Beardman's first BBL wicket was a cracker too, knocking over Alex Ross' leg stump.

Sam Konstas - Sydney Thunder

Matches: 5 | Runs: 122 | SR: 128.42 | HS: 56

It was a feast-or-famine run for Konstas, with two half-centuries and three scores below 10. Konstas helped the Thunder book a place in the finals, scoring 53 against the Scorchers while six of his teammates failed to hit double digits. Despite only playing in less than half of his team's matches, Konstas managed to finish sixth in the runs for the Thunder.

Callum Stow - Melbourne Renegades

Matches: 2 | Wickets: 3 | Econ: 7.75 | BBI: 2-31

Stow really caught the eye in the Renegades' final game of the season, when skipper Will Sutherland and Fergus O'Neill were both banned from bowling for the rest of the game after umpire Donovan Koch got involved. With Jack Wood (45) and Matthew Renshaw (40) building nicely, it was Stow who stepped up to dismiss the duo.

Keep a watch on...

The Renegades blooded two highly rated batters in Harry Dixon and Ollie Peake late in the year, with Dixon hitting Mitch Swepson and Usama Mir for a couple of sixes. Hugh Weibgen managed six games for the Thunder following serious injuries to Cam Bancroft and Daniel Sams. Doug Warren (Stars), Marcus Bean (Hurricanes), Liam Haskett (Strikers) and Jordan Buckingham (Strikers) all finished with two wickets for the year.