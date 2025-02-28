Cricket.com.au's 2024-25 One-Day Cup Team of the Tournament

02:30 Play video 'I love cricket': Aussie stars go down One-Day Cup memory lane

1. Mackenzie Harvey (South Australia)

M: 6 | Runs: 311 | Ave: 62.20 | SR: 106.14 | 100s: 2 | HS: 134no

The move to South Australia ahead of the summer proved to be a win-win for both Harvey and the state side as his output with the bat helped them secure a finals spot. Harvey finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, hitting two big hundreds in six innings.

2. Mitch Owen (Tasmania)

M: 6 | Runs: 239 | Ave: 47.80 | SR: 206.03 | 100s: 1 | HS: 149 | Wkts: 3 | Econ: 7.34

He might not have had the best start to the tournament, but Owen returned from his BBL|14 Final heroics inhot form, hitting 48 off 19 and 149 off 69 to help Tasmania finish their campaign with two wins. While the allrounder recorded the best batting strike-rate in the tournament, he also chipped in with three wickets with his medium pace bowling.

3. Josh Philippe (wk) (NSW)

M: 6 | Runs: 270 | Ave: 45.00 | SR: 105.46 | 100s: 1 | HS: 139 | Ct: 5 | St: 1

The Blues’ move to lure Philippe from Western Australia ahead of the season paid dividends straight away as he smashed 139 off 119 in their opening game against his old side. While another big knock was elusive, Philippe made regular contributions to at the top of the order to go along with his handy work behind the stumps.

4. Matt Gilkes (NSW)

M: 6 | Runs: 302 | Ave: 50.33 | SR: 100.33 | 50s: 2 | HS: 74

Gilkes started in the middle order for NSW and his high score of 74 off 42 came in a big 140-run win over Victoria. His consistent scoring earned the left-hander a promotion to No.3 in the back end of the competition and he finished with another big score of 72 – also against Victoria.

5. Matthew Renshaw (Queensland)

M: 7 | Runs: 305 | Ave: 50.83 | SR: 114.23 | 100s: 1 | HS: 122

Renshaw got off to a strong start in the competition with a half-century against Tasmania and later hammered 122 off 99 against the same opposition. His unbeaten 72 off 52 helped Queensland complete a simple chase against eventual finalists South Australia. The left-hander’s tally of 305 runs was the second highest for the tournament behind Harvey.

6. Peter Handscomb (c) (Victoria)

M: 7 | Runs: 256 | Ave: 42.66 | SR: 92.41 | 100s: 1 | HS: 104

Handscomb struggled at the beginning of the competition with two single-digit scores in three games but bounced back with a century against Victoria’s opponents for the final, South Australia. The veteran then came in clutch for his side in the final round game, scoring 91 off 52 in a big chase of 310 to pip NSW in the race for spot in the decider. Handscomb gets the captaincy reins for our side.

7. Liam Scott (South Australia)

M: 5 | Runs: 142 | SR: 70.64 | HS: 47 | Wkts: 6 | Econ: 3.29 | BBI: 3-16

Despite playing only five games, Scott was named the One-Day Cup player of the year for his critical all-round contributions that helped secure a finals spot for South Australia. His back-to-back player of the match performances – 42no and 2-31 against New South Wales in November and 47 and 3-16 against Western Australia earlier this month – powered his side to a top-of-the-table finish.

8. Beau Webster (Tasmania)

M: 5 | Runs: 31 | Wkts: 16 | Ave: 9.56 | Econ: 4.50 | BBI: 6-17

Webster carried on from his great run in the previous season, dominating with the ball in this year’s 50-over tournament. His 16 wickets from five games were the highest across the competition. Webster’s biggest haul – 6-17 – demolished the WA lineup for 53, setting the base for a big Tasmanian victory.

9. Todd Murphy (Victoria)

M: 7 | Wkts: 11 | Ave: 27.81 | Econ: 5.56 | BBI: 4-27

Victoria won all their matches when Murphy took multiple wickets, but only snuck one victory in the three games he didn’t. His best figures came in a rain-shortened scramble with Western Australia, but arguably bowled better spells in wins over Queensland (3-38 from 10 overs) and then in the virtual semi against NSW (3-46 from 10).

10. Peter Siddle (Victoria)

M: 7 | Wkts: 14 | Ave: 19.92 | Econ: 5.58 | BBI: 5-49

The white-ball resurgence of the 67-Test veteran who turned 40 this summer was not limited to the Big Bash. Siddle took his first career List A five-for during the 2024-25 season, while also ticking past 100 wickets in the format. More importantly, he provided Victoria with a stable seam-bowling presence through every match this season, especially given Scott Boland played just a solitary one-dayer.

11. Bryce Jackson (Western Australia)

M: 4 | Wkts: 12 | Ave: 15.58 | Econ: 4.79 | BBI: 6-31

A rare bright spot in a down one-day summer for the reigning champions, Jackson exploded onto the scene with a six-wicket haul in just his second senior match in any format. The tale of WA’s season was losing that match despite South Australia being skittled for only 166. By the time Jackson shone again, taking 4-39 against Queensland in the final game, their title defence was already over.

12th. Sam Elliott (Victoria)

M: 7 | Runs: 142 | SR: 94.66 | HS: 46no | Wkts: 14 | Econ: 6.39 | BBI: 7-12

Unlucky to be squeezed out of the XI, Elliott followed up a record haul in Victoria’s season opener by remaining an important contributor for the rest of the season, with bat as well as ball. It was the second summer in a row the allrounder played in every one-day game for the Vics but this season has coincided with a breakout Sheffield Shield campaign as well, suggesting Elliott has a bright future.