Watch every Steve Smith ODI century

His glittering career in the 50-over format may be over, but his highlights live on

One of the great batters of his generation, Steve Smith finished with 12 ODI centuries to his name and two World Cup titles.

Watch highlights from all of Smith's hundreds here, from his first in Sharjah to his highest in Sydney.

October 2014 – 101 (118) v Pakistan, Sharjah

Four and a half years (and 28 innings) after his debut, Smith broke through for his maiden century in the format. That being said, it was only his third innings at No.3, a spot he would come to own in the coming years.

Smith battled the oppressive Emirati heat on his way to his first hundred, relying on smart running between wickets as he managed only six fours and two sixes.

November 2014 – 104 (112) v South Africa, Melbourne

Steve Smith would become a household name over the summer 2014-15 and it began with an excellent one-day series against South Africa.

Scoring an unbeaten 73 two days earlier in Canberra, Smith took on the likes of Dale Steyn and Kyle Abbott to register his first ODI ton on home soil.

With 268 runs needed to win, Smith showed composure beyond his years to orchestrate the perfect run chase on the famous Melbourne venue. The only downside; with seven balls remaining, the scores level and the job effectively done, Smith let his concentration lapse and was bowled by Robin Peterson going for the winning runs.

January 2015 – 102no (95) v England, Hobart

Facing England in a pre-World Cup tri-series, Smith further enhanced his credentials as one of the world's best with another fabulous century in a winning chase.

Fresh off a Test summer where he scored four tons in as many matches against India, Smith showed no issues changing formats to smoke England in Hobart.

Making his ODI captaincy debut, Smith's side needed 303 to defeat their Ashes rivals after Ian Bell's 141. Smith once again got his calculations absolutely bang on, bringing up his hundred in the 48th over and standing at the non-striker's end as Mitch Starc hit the winning run with one ball to spare.

March 2015 – 105 (93) v India, Sydney

By his own lofty standards, Smith would have felt unsatisfied with his own 2015 World Cup campaign as the Aussies headed into the semi-final against India.

With scores of 5, 4, 95 (against Afghanistan) and 72 in the group stage, triple figures had eluded Smith for the first time this summer. A 65 against Pakistan in the quarter-final was a vital knock, and things clicked on his home track in Sydney for the final-four clash against the Indians.

Smith hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 89-ball ton, pushing Australia past the 300-run mark which was always going to be too much.

January 2016 – 149 (135) v India, Perth

Smith was at his very best on a beautiful batting pitch at the WACA ground in early 2016.

He hit his then-highest score of 149 as Australia chased down the target of 310 quite comfortably. He shared a 242-run partnership with George Bailey (112) with the Indian attack, featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja finding no answers for the onslaught.

With two runs from victory, Smith was undone by a slower ball, denying him his first ODI 150 and a shot at hitting the winnings runs.

October 2016 – 108 (107) v South Africa, Durban

Smith first century in a losing cause came on a batting paradise in Durban where Australia's 6-371 wasn't enough as South Africa chased it down with four balls to spare.

Smith won the toss and chose to bat first, with David Warner (117) getting the ball rolling before Smith joining him in triple figures. However, Australia's inexperienced bowling attack couldn't contain David Miller (118no) who got the home side over the line with some late hitting.

December 2016 – 164 (157) v New Zealand, Sydney

No better way to start a series than with a big hundred, and that's exactly what Smith did in the first ODI against New Zealand in early December 2016.

Coming to the crease in the first over after Aaron Finch's (0) dismissal, Smith played a knock for the ages as he hit the Kiwi bowlers to all parts of the SCG.

His 157-ball knock contained 14 fours and four big sixes as he recorded the highest score of his 50-over career.

Smith's impact on the match wasn't complete with his big innings, also pulling off a stunning one-handed catch at backward to dismiss BJ Watling. Smith would later rate this catch as the best of his career.

January 2017 – 108no (104) v Pakistan, Perth

Six weeks later and Smith was at it again, this time guiding Australia home in a controlled chase at the WACA ground.

With 264 the target, Smith found a trusty partner in Peter Handscomb (82) as the pair shared a 183-run stand to put the result beyond doubt.

Smith put away anything loose, reaching his hundred off 97 balls and helping the Aussies cross the line with 30 balls to spare.

January 2020 – 131 (132) v India, Bengaluru

It was exactly three years to the day (and 26 innings) since Smith's most recent century, although he had been close, notably with 85 in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against England.

In the match prior Smith was out for 98 in Rajkot and ensured his good form wasn't wasted by going large in Bengaluru. He scored a run-a-ball 131 but Australia's 9-286 always felt short on the batting-friendly surface, which proved to be the case as Rohit Sharma (119) and Virat Kohli (89) got India home.

November 2020 – 105 (66) v India, Sydney

In Australia's first ODI series since the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the world, Smith made some history of his own with a stunning 62-ball century at the SCG.

It was the third-fastest ODI ton for Australia, and easily Smith's fastest, eclipsing the 89-ball ton at the same venue against the same opponent in the 2015 World Cup semi-final.

He didn't come to the wicket until the end of the 28th over after a big opening partnership between David Warner (69) and Aaron Finch (114) but made up for lost time with 11 fours and four sixes in his whirlwind knock.

November 2020 – 104 (64) v India, Sydney

Anybody who thought Smith's rapid hundred was a fluke was immediately proved wrong as two days later he delivered again in eerily similar circumstances.

A big opening partnership meant Smith had to wait to get to the crease but, just like last time, brought up his century off 62 balls with a combination of the conventional and the experimental.

Unfortunately for his adoring home crowd, this time Smith was out with 52 balls still to bowl, but Glenn Maxwell (63no off 29) supplied the fireworks with some equally entertaining late-innings hitting.

September 2022 – 105 (131) v New Zealand, Cairns

Smith final ODI century came in the third and final match against New Zealand in 2022, which was Aaron Finch's final game.

Given the early-season fixturing, all three matches of the series had been played in Cairns with the pitches proving to be quite a challenge to bat on at certain times.

New Zealand's Trent Boult was proving a handful but Smith weathered his early spell and eventually brought up his slowest one-day ton. However, it proved the perfect innings for the conditions, as Australia went on to win by 25 runs to seal the series 3-0.