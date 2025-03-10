All you need to know: National Indigenous Cricket Championships

The National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) are set to be played in Mackay for the first time as the tournament returns for the 2025 edition in April

Australia's most talented Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cricketers will come together to showcase their skills as the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) returns next month.

The tournament will be played on Yuwibara Country in Mackay, with the Great Barrier Reef Arena and Harrup Park hosting five days of cricketing fiesta.

A total of 11 teams will be in action in the T20 tournament that will have seven men's sides and four women's sides vying for the national titles.

Additionally, players will be looking to impress to take a spot on the men's and women's sides that will be selected for a tour of Vanuatu in May.

What is it?

The NICC is part of Australian cricket's elite development pathway, and this will be the ninth year it is played as a stand-alone tournament, having previously been a division in Imparja Cup – Northern Territory's premier competition for Indigenous cricket with a history of more than 30 years.

This is the first time the NICC will be played outside the Arrernte Country in Mparntwe, Alice Springs, where the first eight editions were hosted.

The competition aims to grow the representation of Indigenous cricketers at the highest level of the sport. It has been part of the cricketing journeys of Australian internationals Ash Gardner, D'Arcy Short and Hannah Darlington and has seen participation from several Big Bash players.

When does it start?

The National Indigenous Cricket Championships begin on Wednesday, April 2 with the Final to be played on Monday, April 7.

What's the format?

The men's and women's competitions will run simultaneously but the way they will work is different.

Every men's team will play each of the other six sides once and the two best performing teams will make it to the final. The women's competition will have semi-finals after the four teams have played each other twice. The top women's side will take on the fourth team on the rankings, while the second and third-placed sides face off against each other.

There's a day for rest and cultural activities scheduled on April 5. The women's semi-finals will be played on April 6 and the two finals on April 7, with the women's game at 9:30am to be followed by the men's game at 2:00pm.

How can I watch?

The NICC is an open to public and non-ticketed event and cricket fans in Mackay can drop down to support the teams. Food and beverage options will be available for the attendees at Harrup Park.

The fixtures and scores for the tournament can be accessed on the PlayCricket app.

The Finals will be broadcast on NITV. Streaming details for other matches will be announced later.

Who are the contenders?

Last year's champions New South Wales will be the team to beat in the women's competition. The side finished with six wins from six games before defeating Queensland in the final.

Queensland will be looking to go one better, while Victoria and Western Australia will be hoping to improve on last year's performance, where both sides finished with a solitary win.

NICC 2024 men's champions Western Australia

Northern Territory make a return to the men's competition after missing it last season. They join New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and defending champions Western Australia.

WA have been one of the most successful sides in the men's competition along with NSW, who had completed a four peat before finishing as runners-up last year.

Women's Squads

New South Wales: TBA

Queensland: TBA

Victoria: TBA

Western Australia: TBA

Men's Squads

Northern Territory: Lachlan Dunemann (Kalkadoon) (c), Allister Young (Yawuru/Yamitji), Ayden Allan (Walpiri), Benjamin Stares (Dharug & Dharawal), Bradley Ilott (Arrernte), Daniel Fett (Jawoyn), Matthew Groves (Ngarrindjeri), Djarrin Stuart (Arrernte), Greg Louis (Arrernte), Harrison Johnny (Garawa Waanyi), Sam Richards (Ngiyampaa), Shane Buttfield (Kamilaroi), Steven Roser (Wuli Wuli), Brayden Dunbar (Milikapiti)

New South Wales: TBA

Queensland: TBA

South Australia: Jack Coppins (c), Jake Calgie, Brodie Cameron, Jackson Gillespie, Andrew Miller, Logan Clifton, Liam Connors, Connor McMillan, Harry Sullivan, Tyler Latham, Keynan Harradine, Bailey Thompson, Michael Burgoyne, Steven Warrior

Tasmania: TBA

Victoria: TBA

Western Australia: TBA