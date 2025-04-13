England A dual hundreds lead impressive day two fightback

England A lost three early wickets but centuries to Paige Scholfield and Alice Capsey turned things around

Hundreds to each of Paige Scholfield and Alice Capsey have revived England A's hopes of finishing their tour on a high during the one-off four-day match at Cricket Central.

The visitors found themselves in a precarious position early on day two when they slumped to 3-34 in reply to Australia A's 343, but Scholfield and Capsey combined for a double-century partnership to completely flip the script.

The 20-year-old Capsey is one of England's most exciting long-term prospects, having already played for the senior England team 61 times in the white-ball formats, and been a regular in the WBBL (Melbourne Stars and Renegades) and WPL (Delhi Capitals).

She hit 14 boundaries in her 170-ball knock, eventually trapped lbw by Maitlan Brown for 108. On first-class debut, it was Capsey's first hundred in any format.

Scholfield, 29, has been a regular on the English domestic scene for over a decade and has five senior caps to her name.

The right hander proved immovable and remained unbeaten on 138 at stumps having reduced England A's deficit to 26.

Both century makers took full toll against the spinners, with Scholfield hitting three successive fours during one Sophie Day over.

The wicket of Capsey didn't provide the boost the hosts had hoped for, with No.6 Jodi Grewcock happy to turn over the strike and build her own impressive stand with Scholfield.

The hosts took the second new ball late in the day, but it didn't bring results.

Earlier, Australia A added 28 runs to their overnight score as Issy Wong (5-63) and Grace Potts (2-54) cleaned up the last few wickets.

Lauren Cheatle celebrates an early breakthrough for Australia A // Getty

Lauren Cheatle struck twice with the new ball, bowling both No.3 Hollie Armitage (5) and captain Grace Scrivens (18). That was after Tess Flintoff claimed the wicket of Mady Villiers in the second over of the innings.

But from the 12th over onwards, it was all England A, setting up a fascinating final couple of days in Sydney.

The four-day match is the final game of England A's multi-format tour, with the Aussies winning the preceding one-day leg 2-1 and the visitors the rain-affected series-opening T20 leg 1-0.

Australia A v England A

First T20 | England A won by three wickets

Second T20 | No result

Third T20 | Match abandoned without a ball bowled

First OD| Australia A won by five wickets

Second OD| Australia A won by 125 runs

Third OD| England A won by one wicket

Four-day game | April 12-15: Cricket Central, Sydney, 9.30am AEST

Australia A T20 squad: Heather Graham (c), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Madeline Penna, Amy Smith, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson (wk)

Australia A 50-over squad: Nicole Faltum (c/wk), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A Four-Day squad: Charli Knott (c), Nicole Faltum (vc/wk), Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Lilly Mills, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

England A T20 squad: Hollie Armitage, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England A 50-over squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Capsey, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England A four-day squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Capsey, Georgia Davis, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong