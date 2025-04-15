Knott the star as Australia A pull off thrilling final-over victory

Charli Knott sealed victory in the last over of the match following an enthralling final afternoon of the red-ball 'A' game in Sydney

Australia A have secured a thrilling win over England A in the dying stages of their four-day match in Sydney, after a century to Charli Knott and a sporting declaration set up an enthralling final afternoon.

Knott’s 123, combined with half-centuries to Rachel Trenaman (76) and Nicole Faltum (54no), helped Australia A to 6-353(dec) at Cricket Central.

That declaration left England A needing to score 290 runs in the final two sessions to snatch victory, and the momentum see-sawed throughout the afternoon with every result on the table.

England A’s chase got off to a circumspect start, with openers Mady Villiers (14) and Grace Scrivens (38) making steady progress.

At 2-181 with around an hour remaining the game appeared set for a draw, before Hollie Armitage (75) and Alice Capsey (55) got on top of the Australia A attack, keeping the tourists’ hopes of a win well and truly alive.

But as the light faded, the pressure built and resulted in a clump of wickets; Maitlan Brown had Capsey stumped, and off-spinner Lilly Mills held onto a return catch to remove the dangerous Armitage.

Paige Scholfield’s 24-ball 39 kept the Australians nervous, but when she was caught off the bowling of Tess Flintoff, England A lost 3-3 in the space of three overs and duly shut up shop, looking to Issy Wong and Georgia Davis see off the remaining overs to save the game.

They almost pulled it off, until a disastrous moment in the penultimate over of the day when Wong was run out to leave England A nine down with one Knott over remaining.

Australia A skipper Knott then bowled Davis with the fifth-last ball of the match, sealing a remarkable 25-run win.

It was a fitting end for Knott, whose second-innings century followed her 52 in the first innings.

Trenaman also impressed in both digs, scoring 77 and 76, while Faltum also doubled up with twin half-centuries, scoring 52 before her 54no on Tuesday.

For England A, Capsey enjoyed a breakout red-ball match, with her final-day 55 following her 108 earlier in the match, while Scholfield also showed her class, with Tuesday’s rapid cameo following her first-innings 164.

The four-day match was the final game of England A's multi-format tour, with the Aussies winning the preceding one-day leg 2-1 and the visitors the rain-affected series-opening T20 leg 1-0.

Australia A v England A

First T20 | England A won by three wickets

Second T20 | No result

Third T20 | Match abandoned without a ball bowled

First OD| Australia A won by five wickets

Second OD| Australia A won by 125 runs

Third OD| England A won by one wicket

Four-day game | Australia A won by 25 runs

Australia A T20 squad: Heather Graham (c), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Madeline Penna, Amy Smith, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson (wk)

Australia A 50-over squad: Nicole Faltum (c/wk), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A Four-Day squad: Charli Knott (c), Nicole Faltum (vc/wk), Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Lilly Mills, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

England A T20 squad: Hollie Armitage, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England A 50-over squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Capsey, Georgia Davis, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England A four-day squad: Hollie Armitage, Alice Capsey, Georgia Davis, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong