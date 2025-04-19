What the experts say about Australia's U19 World Cup winners

Sam Konstas (NSW/Sydney Thunder)

He reverse-ramped Jasprit Bumrah and got under the skin of Virat Kohli on Boxing Day. The tyro's next challenge is to blend the razzle-dazzle with the rock-solid foundations he has also showed at Sheffield Shield level.

NSW coach Greg Shipperd: "We understand that he's had an extremely unique start to his career, in particular this season with his elevation to the Australian side. He's coping with that and learning every match … There is a time for playing out of the box. But as a general theme, we're encouraging him, as most of the most experienced pundits around are calling for, a more consistent approach."

Harry Dixon (Victoria/Melbourne Renegades)

A hard-hitting opener in the mould of David Warner, but whose opportunities for now are coming playing a Travis Head-type role for Victoria in the middle order.

Victoria coach Chris Rogers: "He's incredibly strong, and you can see that in the power he has when he runs and throws. He can hit balls and power them through extra cover, like how Dave Warner could do and how Travis Head now does."

Sam Konstas watches intently at short leg as former U19s teammate Harry Dixon bats against NSW in the Sheffield Shield // Getty

Hugh Weibgen (Queensland/Brisbane Heat)

The captain of Australia's U19 World Cup triumph, his hopes of making his Bulls debut in 2024-25 were set back by two separate broken fingers. He nonetheless proved a shrewd signing for Sydney Thunder, playing six games, and has since accepted a three-year deal with Brisbane Heat.

Queensland assistant Wade Townsend: "We're not the only ones that have seen that his leadership skills are right there. We hope that he can bring that to the table in the future for Queensland and for the Heat. He had a very good preseason, but every time he got close (to selection), he broke a finger. He's certainly one that we see being a very good servant of Queensland Cricket over a long period of time."

Harjas Singh (NSW)

He scored two centuries in the back-half of the Premier Cricket season for Western Suburbs and turned out for Sydney Thunder Academy in a T10 tournament in Melbourne in April.

AUS U19/NSW pathways coach Anthony Clark: "Harj didn't get (state) contracted at the end of last year, and there was a bit of chat that he might go elsewhere, but he stayed in Sydney and played for Wests. He was a little bit up and down at the start of the year. I think he found it a bit different, not being in the pathway and trying to work things out himself. But I think the good thing for him is – he's a big boy – and you could see he worked really hard on his fitness when he was by himself. He's a lot stronger and he's a lot leaner now, and he did really well the back half of the year. You speak to him now, and I think he's got a greater appreciation for (knowing) 'I'm on the outside, but I know if I work hard that I'll get there'."

Ryan Hicks (NSW)

A rookie-listed wicketkeeper with the Blues who played for the Cricket Australia XI against England Lions last summer.

Clark: "He's played all the second XI games, his keeping is fantastic. He's probably just struggled that he sits low on the pecking order within the system, and he doesn't really know where his next move is even though he's playing good cricket. But you've got to tell him to stay patient, be ready, keep working hard, keep making sure that you take your opportunities at the level below. Hopefully when he does get his chance, he's cherry ripe to play."

Oliver Peake (Victoria/Melbourne Renegades)

The small-in-stature leftie, the son of former Victoria batter Clinton Peake, has rapidly developed over the past year, impressing with his game awareness and ability to hit the ball later than most.

Rogers: "Tommy Evans, the head of our pathways, has always spoken very highly of him. The quality of the innings he had at the U19 World Cup, and the intelligence he showed to get them through different situations, I think that's the thing that has really stood out. That intelligence and game awareness are probably (traits) that are some of the least acquired through the through the pathways."

Raf MacMillan (Tasmania)

The off-spinner was signed by the Tigers last year and has impressed with his long-form bowling skills. He has also surprised with his nous in the shorter forms, while he made crucial runs from No.9 on Sheffield Shield debut.

Tasmania bowling coach Rob Cassell: "Just the shape on a ball that he gets – early preseason, we thought, 'Geez, we've got a really good red-ball prospect on our hands here. Then maybe surprisingly, when we took him up to Darwin for the Cricket 365 T20s, he showed us a whole new skill set. Being able to read the batter and stay a step ahead (meant he was) really successful in that comp. So we thought we've got a guy that can play both formats you for us."

Charlie Anderson (NSW)

So unexpected was his NSW debut that he had to wear Sam Konstas' shirt, but the right-armer with Indigenous roots had made his own name by the end of a season in which he played three games for the Blues.

Clark: "He's someone that probably just needs more time bowling and more time just learning the game, because he has had a couple of (injury) setbacks. But I also see him fitting in really well with the group. The fact that (NSW) picked him in some games, I think they like what he brings to the table with his skill set. I see him working hard on the other parts of his game and I can see him getting more confident."

Tom Straker (Queensland/Brisbane Heat)

Nicknamed 'Monster Truck' by the Aussie U19 coaches, his move from Sydney to Brisbane saw him exceed all expectations in 2024-25. His durability bodes well for a long career.

Queensland bowling coach Andy Bichel: "When we signed him (from NSW) we said, 'Oh mate you'll play a bit of second XI and maybe a one-day game here or there'. Now he's played five Shield games this year, which is incredible. We've managed him quite well – he's approaching about 300 overs in all cricket this year, which is outstanding for a young guy."

Mahli Beardman (Western Australia/Perth Scorchers)

The Dennis Lillee-tutored tearaway is the latest in WA's production line of fast bowlers. He could be the complete package if he can overcome typical young fast bowler injury concerns.

WA bowling coach Tim MacDonald: "He's got three things that international cricketers have got: ball speed, accuracy, and high levels of skill. He can swing the ball both ways, he's got really good tricks, good slower balls – he knows where the ball is going. His work now is just more about staying on the park for longer so he can show everyone how good he is. We know he'll be a really good first-class cricketer and hopefully Test cricketer one day too."

Callum Vidler (Queensland/Brisbane Heat)

A stunning late-season surge showed the right-armer is already one of the fastest bowlers in the country. He will be need to carefully managed but shapes as one of Australian cricket's brightest pace prospects.

Townsend: "He's one we hope we don't have for too long, to be honest, we hope that Australia takes him at some point. He's got that one thing you can't teach, which is raw pace. He draws mistakes from batters with his ability to not only bowl high pace, but sustain it for a long time as well, is really exciting."

Aiden O'Connor (Tasmania)

The baby of the World Cup side, the allrounder from the Apple Isle's north projects as a batter who slot into the middle order and also take the new ball. He was still U19 eligible last season and is one of the better Tasmanian-born prospects to emerge over recent years.

Cassell: "He's got a great wrist. He's a really skillful young bowler, can swing it both ways, and he's been working on a scrambled seam ball. Combine that with his competitive streak, and we've got a fine cricketer on our hands down here. To make his debut in both formats and to play a pretty important role in our last few Shield games, hopefully it's just the start of a very long journey."

Tom Campbell (Queensland)

An off-spinning allrounder who averaged 32 in Premier Cricket for Western Suburbs after missing out on a Bulls contract.

Townsend: "He's sitting there ready to burst. We're really excited for him – a top-order batsman but can bat a few places in the order, he's quite versatile. He can bat time, but he can get after them as well. And as an off spinner, he's quite miserly and can build pressure."

Lachlan Aitken (Queensland)

A wicketkeeper biding his time behind Jimmy Peirson at the Bulls who holds a rookie deal with Queensland.

Townsend: "Our keepers have been pretty good servants to us over time, and we hope Lachy will continue that when his opportunity comes. He's going about his cricket nicely in the Second XI – he finished his season well with a hundred against the ACT, so that shows signs of good development. Very tidy behind the stumps as well."

Harkirat Bajwa (Victoria)

Another off-spinner, he was the only Australian to play both the 2022 and 2024 World Cups. The Melbourne Cricket Club product is finding his way at state second XI and club level, and was involved in the late-season T10 tournament for the Melbourne Renegades Academy.

Victoria pathways manager Tom Evans: "His stock ball, an overspun off-spinner that gets high bounce like Nathan Lyon, has a lot to like about it. He's been involved in some of our emerging T20 stuff and bowled really well, and is now playing in the T10, which is a slightly higher standard again. We really rate what he can do, and he certainly has the attributes to play higher."