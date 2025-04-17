Pakistan seal spot in Women’s ODI World Cup

Pakistan have qualified for this year’s Women's Cricket World Cup in India by beating Thailand for their fourth straight victory in the qualifying tournament

After defeating Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies, Pakistan thumped Thailand by 87 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to seal one of the two vacant World Cup places.

Bangladesh, Scotland and the West Indies are still in contention for the remaining spot to join host India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka in the eight-team, 50-over tournament later this year.

Bangladesh, who have won three of their four games, play Pakistan on Saturday, when the West Indies face Thailand. Scotland meet Ireland on Friday in their last game.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana led from the front and took 10 wickets in four games. She is second on the bowling chart in the qualifying tournament behind Hayley Matthews of the West Indies, who has bagged 12 wickets in four games.

Sana orchestrated Pakistan's place at the World Cup with her brilliant all-round performance against Thailand as she scored a half-century and then claimed 3-39 with her medium fast bowling.

The International Cricket Council has not yet announced the dates and venues of the World Cup, but last December agreed to a hybrid model due to severe political relations between India and Pakistan.

All matches involving India and Pakistan in an ICC event will be played at a neutral venue.