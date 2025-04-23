Former Test opener Keith Stackpole passes away aged 84

Cricket Australia confirms the passing of the 43-Test veteran who died of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday

Legendary Australian Test opener Keith Stackpole, who became one of the voices of the game following his playing career, has died aged 84.

Stackpole was the 238th Australian man to wear the Baggy Green, playing 43 Tests for his country during an eight-year career from 1966-74.

The hard-hitting right-hander was awarded an MBE in 1974 for services to cricket and following his retirement went onto become a renowned radio and TV commentator in the 1980s and 90s as well as a newspaper columnist in Melbourne.

His ghost writer, Jon Anderson, shared the news of Stackpole's passing from a suspected heart attack on Tuesday afternoon on 3AW radio on this morning.

Stackpole photographed before the 1972 Ashes tour // Getty

Born in Melbourne in July 1940, 'Stacky' followed his father, Keith Stackpole Senior, into the state's Sheffield Shield team, making his first-class debut in the summer of 1959-60.

He earned his reputation as a hard-hitting middle-order batter and useful leg-break bowler, but it was his partnership opening the batting with his captain Bill Lawry that Stackpole found his calling.

The pair formed the perfect ying and yang combination, with Stackpole's free-wheeling approach and Lawry's determined application beginning the innings for Australia 31 times in Tests, where they averaged 44.89 runs together.

Stackpole's Test debut came in January 1966 against England in Adelaide, scoring 43 off 64 balls at No.8 and taking two wickets in the second innings as Australia won by an innings and nine runs to level the series.

After missing selection for the 1968 Ashes tour, Stackpole was installed as Ian Chappell's vice-captain for the 1972 tour of England where his 485 runs at 53.88 were the most of any player during the drawn 2-2 series.

Stackpole slashes at a ball during a tour match on the 1972 Ashes tour // Getty

His excellent form saw Stackpole named as one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 1973, and his Test performances against England earned him a reputation as one of Australia's fiercest Ashes competitors.

Stackpole hit his highest first-class score in the first Test of the 1970-71 Ashes, scoring 207 at the Gabba with 25 fours and a six. His 627 runs at 52.25 with two centuries were the most for Australia in a series they lost 2-0.

He retired in 1974, registering a pair in his final Test against New Zealand in Auckland in March that year to finish with 2807 runs at an average of 37.42 with seven centuries.

He then began working in the media during Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket, forging a two-decade career in broadcasting with the Nine and Seven Networks before retiring from his commentary position with the ABC in 2005.

Stackpole was also a mentor to Victorian greats such as Dean Jones and Brad Hodge.

"Keith was one of the great contributors to the game of cricket and his legacy will live long into the future," said Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird.

"Not only was he an outstanding player for Australia and Victoria, his work in the media, radio and TV commentary and as a mentor to many players who followed in his footsteps demonstrated his enduring passion and influence in the game."

Stackpole and India's Sunil Gavaskar at the launch of the ICC Super Series in 2005 // Getty

Cricket Victoria chair Ross Hepburn added: "Keith was a giant of the game – a brilliant cricketer, a passionate Victorian, and a proud Australian.

"His courage at the crease and his deep understanding of the game made him one of the most respected figures of his time.

"Keith was a true statesman of Victorian cricket. He played the game with great spirit and remained a devoted ambassador for cricket long after his playing days were over.

"His legacy will endure not only in the record books, but in the hearts of all Victorian cricket lovers."

Stackpole is survived by his wife Pat and children Peter, Tony and Angela.