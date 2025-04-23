How the Aussies are faring in IPL 2025

A look at who is standing up to the pressure of the IPL and who is stuck on the bench

We're over the halfway point of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, so let's see how the 15 competing Australians are faring at the lucrative T20 league.

Pat Cummins – Sunrisers Hyderabad

M: 7 | Wickets: 7 | Ave: 36.00 | Econ: 10.21 | SR: 21.14 | BB: 3-26

It's been a tough season for Cummins whose Sunrisers have experienced a painful fall from grace. He has made some handy contributions with the bat but has been a bit hit-and-miss with the ball. Cummins' best of the season so far is his 3-26 from his four overs against Mumbai, but that came in a losing cause as his side wasn't able to defend 163.

Mitch Marsh – Lucknow Super Giants

M: 8 | Runs: 344 | Ave: 43.00 | SR: 160.74 | 50s: 4 | HS: 81

Marsh has made an explosive start to his time as a Super Giant and sits fourth on the leading run-scorer's table in the race for the Orange Cap. The burly West Australian burst out of the blocks with scores in 72, 52, 60 and 81 in his first five innings as opening partner to South African Aiden Markram. Marsh has made the most of the Impact Player rule as he hasn't been required to field all tournament.

Most Runs IPL 2025 Player Total 1 Sai Sudharsan B Sudharsan 417 2 Nicholas Pooran N Pooran 377 3 Jos Buttler J Buttler 356 4 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 344 5 Suryakumar Yadav S Yadav 333 6 Aiden Markram A Markram 326 7 KL Rahul K Rahul 323 8 Virat Kohli V Kohli 322

Josh Hazlewood – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

M: 8 | Wickets: 12 | Ave: 20.16 | Econ: 8.39 | SR: 14.41 | BB: 3-14

Hazlewood is back at full fitness and is back at top form, playing every match for RCB so far. With 12 wickets, he sits only four behind Prsidh Krishna in the race for the Purple Cap and is a major reason why his side are eyeing a spot in the playoff. He was masterful in the rain-affected loss to Punjab, taking 3-14 from three overs.

Mitch Starc – Delhi Capitals

M: 8 | Wickets: 11 | Ave: 26.54 | Econ: 10.06 | SR: 15.81 | BB: 5-35

Starc's start to the IPL was red-hot, taking nine wickets in his first three games including a tournament-best 5-35 against Sunrisers. The wickets have dried up a little for the veteran quick since then, but he was player of the match for his performances against Rajasthan, bowling the 18th and 20th overs, conceding eight off both to send the game to a Super Over, and then delivered the Super Over as his Delhi went on to win.

Most Wickets IPL 2025 Player Total 1 Prasidh Krishna M Krishna 16 2 Mohammed Siraj M Siraj 12 3 Josh Hazlewood J Hazlewood 12 4 Noor Ahmad N Lakanwal 12 5 Kuldeep Yadav K Yadav 12 6 Sai Kishore R Kishore 12 7 Shardul Thakur S Thakur 12 8 Hardik Pandya H Pandya 11

Tim David – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

M: 8 | Runs: 142 | Ave: 142.00 | SR: 194.52 | 50s: 1 | HS: 50no

David has been an astute pick up by RCB with the big hitter proving he's still one of the world's best death-overs sloggers. He's only been dismissed once and has a strike rate just shy of 200, but unfortunately for David, 119 of his runs have come in losses. Because of the Impact Sub rule, David has often found himself coming in at No.8 in the order and with too much to do, but his raw numbers can't be ignored.

Travis Head – Sunrisers Hyderabad

M: 7 | Runs: 242 | Ave: 34.57 | SR: 168.05 | 50s: 2 | HS: 67

Head is yet to reach the heights of his heroics last season with two 50-plus scores in seven games, but that is setting a ridiculously high bar. His side the Sunrisers – last season's runners up – have also failed to replicate their great form of 2024 and currently sit ninth on the table. Notably, Head's two half-centuries have come in their two victories. Head's strike rate, just shy of 170, is still excellent and a spot in the top 10 run-scorer's is not beyond the Aussie gun.

Marcus Stoinis – Punjab Kings

M: 7 | Runs: 67 | Ave: 167.75 | SR: 152.27 | 50s: 0 | HS: 34no

It's not been the best tournament for Stoinis so far as coach Ricky Ponting has chosen to use him further down the order than the No.3 position he played so well in during IPL 2024. He was left out of the Kings' side after his season best 34 off 11 balls with the coaching group looking at other international player combinations. His economy rate with the ball is 11.67.

The Curvv Super Striker of the Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings goes to Marcus Stoinis.#TATAIPL | #SRHvPBKS | #CurvvSuperStriker | @TataMotors_Cars pic.twitter.com/cXzAcBHzMO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk – Delhi Capitals

M: 6 | Runs: 55 | Ave: 9.16 | SR: 119.56 | 50s: 0 | HS: 38

Fraser-McGurk was the story of IPL 2024 with his brilliant batting exploits but thus far hasn't repeated the dose this season. Only once has he reached double figures and the 23-year-old was dropped for Delhi's most recent match.

Glenn Maxwell – Punjab Kings

M: 6 | Runs: 41 | Ave: 8.20 | SR: 100.00 | 50s: 0 | HS: 30

The mercurial Maxwell is another of the Punjab Australians who is yet to fire in IPL 2025. Four of his five innings have seen him dismissed in single figures and he was dropped from the side for their recent clash with RCB. He's managed to pick up some key wickets when he's bowled but time is running out for Maxwell to make an impact this tournament.

Spencer Johnson – Kolkata Knight Riders

M: 4 | Wickets: 1 | Ave: 133.00 | Econ: 11.73 | SR: 68.00 | BB: 1-42

Johnson was billed as the Mitch Starc replacement at KKR but things haven't turned out how either party would have hoped. The tall left-arm quick was dropped after four matches that yielded only one wicket with Johnson on the end of some brutal hitting.

Josh Inglis – Punjab Kings

M: 3 | Runs: 45 | Ave: 15.00 | SR: 112.50 | 50s: 0 | HS: 29

The multi-format international made his IPL debut against KKR a week ago and has been Punjab's wicketkeeper in the three games since. He hasn't had his breakout innings with the bat as yet, but his 29 off 17 against RCB showed he's not too far off.

Xavier Bartlett – Punjab Kings

M: 3 | Wickets: 2 | Ave: 42.00 | Econ: 9.33 | SR: 27.0 | BB: 1-26

It's been a nervy start with both bat and ball to Bartlett's IPL career with the 26-year-old quick showing signs but not quite putting a full performance together just yet. His 1-26 from three overs in a rain-shortened match was his best effort to date. Lockie Ferguson's "serious" leg injury should ensure Bartlett gets more game time as the playoffs approach.

Adam Zampa – Sunrisers Hyderabad

M: 2 | Wickets: 2 | Ave: 47.00 | Econ: 11.75 | SR: 24.00 | BB: 1-46

Zampa joined Sunrisers with the promise of more IPL game time but his campaign was over after only two matches after injuring his right shoulder. Australia's premier white-ball spinner has already returned home to get his injury right ahead of future international assignments.

Nathan Ellis – Chennai Super Kings

M: 1 | Wickets: 1 | Ave: 38.00 | Econ: 9.50 | SR: 24.00 | BB: 1-38

Just one game so far for Ellis who played in CSK's tournament-opening victory over Mumbai. Curiously, Ellis has been out of the side for the following seven games, of which CSK have won only one. It's another frustrating IPL chapter for the talented Ellis, who could only manage one match in IPL 2024 when he was representing the struggling Punjab Kings.

Aaron Hardie – Punjab Kings

Yet to play

The Western Australian allrounder has been restricted to bench duties so far for Ricky Ponting's side.