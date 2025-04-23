Zimbabwe edge Bangladesh for first Test win in four years

A 10-wicket match haul by Mehidy Hasan Miraz wasn't enough to stop Zimbabwe from claiming a tense three-wicket win

Opener Brian Bennett hit his second half-century of the match to set up Zimbabwe's thrilling three-wicket victory in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Chasing 174 for victory in Sylhet on Wednesday, Zimbabwe got off to a strong start against the home side, with Bennett (54) and Ben Curran (44) adding 95 for the opening stand.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5-50) broke the partnership and triggered a collapse to inject fresh excitement into the low-scoring contest.

The off-spinner, who claimed 5-52 in the first innings to finish with 10 wickets for the match, removed both openers and ran through the Zimbabwe middle order to keep alive the home side's hopes of an improbable win.

With wickets tumbling at the other end, Wessly Madhevere, who made a patient 19 not out from 55 balls, stepped on the gas to help the tourists reach their victory target, finishing on 7-174.

Madhevere sealed Zimbabwe's first Test victory in four years in the fading light of day four with a reverse-swept four off Mehidy.

Zimbabwe paceman Blessing Muzarabani was named player of the match after following up his 3-50 in the first innings with 6-72 in Bangladesh's second dig.

Muzarabani had given Zimbabwe its small target by taking advantage of reckless Bangladesh batting.

An injudicious shot from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made a team-high 60, triggered the collapse after a delayed start following morning showers.

His attempt for a pull shot against a short delivery that was well outside off stump brought an end to his innings when Bangladesh needed him badly to take the game out of Zimbabwe's reach.

Just three overs later, Muzurabani extended Mehidy's lean patch, undoing him with an extra pace and bounce.

Jaker Ali played patiently to raise his fourth half-century in as many Tests from 106 balls by pulling Victor Nyauchu for a fine-leg boundary.

Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza then claimed the wicket of Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed in consecutive deliveries before Muzurabani wrapped things up by dismissing Jaker Ali, who finished with 58.

The second Test in Chattogram starts on Monday.