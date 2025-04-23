Superstar Perry confirms switch back to home state

Ellyse Perry spent six seasons on Victoria's list but is heading back to NSW for next season's WNCL

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry is rejoining her native state of NSW for next summer's Women's National Cricket League after six seasons with Victoria.

Cricket Victoria confirmed this morning Perry – a Cricket Australia contracted player – had notified them she would be returning home to play for NSW in 2025-26.

"The last six years I've spent in Melbourne and at Cricket Victoria have been extremely fond ones and I'm incredibly grateful for all the opportunities and memories that I'll cherish," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to being back in Sydney and closer to my family and longtime friends.

"It's been lovely to stay in touch with CNSW through the Sixers and I feel very fortunate to be walking back into a world-class program led by Leah Poulton and her staff."

02:16 Play video Prahran to the ‘G: Spend a Melbourne morning with Ellyse Perry

The 34-year-old moved to Melbourne in 2018 to be closer to ex-husband Matt Toomua prior to their separation in 2020.

Though her availability was often impacted by international commitments, Perry averaged 75.14 with the bat in 20 WNCL games for Victoria, scoring five centuries in her 1052 runs. She also collected 13 wickets.

She saved her best knock for Victoria against her home state NSW in January 2023 where she hit 147 from 125 balls, while she also scored 145 off 137 against the ACT in January 2024 in what would be her last match for the Vics.

05:21 Play video Perry scores stunning WNCL century

The allrounder didn't play at all last season due to her Australia and Women's Premier League commitments.

Graham Manou, Cricket Victoria's general manager of Cricket Performance, said Perry had been an asset for the Victorian squad on and off the field.

"I'd like to thank Ellyse and wish her well on her return to Sydney. Ellyse has been a source of inspiration and support for the next generation of Victorian cricketers," he said.

Perry will play for Hampshire in the English county competition this July, as well as returning to Hundred side Birmingham Phoenix for a third season in August before international cricket ramps up again.

02:48 Play video 7000 and counting: Perry enters rare air in club of one

Australia travel to India for an ODI series in September that leads into the 50-over World Cup in October, meaning it could be at least December after Weber WBBL|11 when NSW fans see Perry back in the light blue.

Perry joins Heather Graham and Molly Strano as the other high-profile players to switch states this off-season, with both departing Tasmania to also move home to Western Australia and Victoria respectively.