Proud Carey rates Shield final as one the 'best wins I've ever had'

Alex Carey has been there for Ashes wins and World Cup wins but the Sheffield Shield meant something special

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey has labelled last month's Sheffield Shield success on par with his Test and international victories with the dust now settled on South Australia's drought-breaking win.

With his national duties complete, Carey was a welcome addition to the ladder-leading SA side for the final round of the 2024-25 regular season, where he hit 104 and 56 against Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval.

The following week, South Australia hosted the final against the same opposition at the same venue, and Carey came up clutch again with a fourth-innings century that helped complete the highest-ever run chase in a Shield decider.

The 39-Test player boasts an impressive cricket resume which includes many international triumphs, but the native South Australian says that win holds a special place in his heart.

"Victories… I've been very fortunate to win an Ashes, be part of a World Cup (win) in India, winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year, a BBL title, some amazing victories throughout my journey so far, but the Sheffield Shield was a different feeling," Carey told the Howie Games podcast.

"Of relief, a lot of pride, the pride of South Australia. When anything good happens in South Australia everyone is involved. Everyone loves cricket for that week.

"I just can't explain or split the difference between winning international stuff and winning this stuff, it's almost a different feeling.

"It's a different joy … incredible and probably right up there with the best wins I've ever had."

It was third-time lucky for Carey, who had previously played in unsuccessful finals for SA in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

After the best part of a decade sitting at the foot of the Shield and One-Day Cup tables, South Australia installed former fast bowler Ryan Harris as head coach and have become a force in both formats.

For Carey, who had been there to see it all unfold, it was satisfying to finally see that the stars had aligned for his beloved team in the baggy red caps.

"I feel like my first two chances at winning a Sheffield Shield, it wasn’t blown up to be as big as this one was.

"We had a great year this year, so the expectation was a lot higher to win.

"We were playing at Karen Rolton (Oval), we had the discussion about (potentially playing at) Adelaide Oval, but the boys were really focused.

"Ryan Harris was outstanding this year. (Former coaches) Tim Nielsen and Jason Gillespie helped set up the opportunities we were able to have this year, (there's been) a lot of change over the last three years."

Needing a record 270 runs to claim the Shield on the fourth day, the hosts slumped to 3-28 when captain Nathan McSweeney edged Mark Steketee behind.

South Australia had let Queensland back into the game and as a hush fell over the packed Rolton Oval, SA's title chances were teetering on a knife's edge.

But amid the tension, expectation and pressure, Carey reveals he felt an air of calm as he joined Jason Sangha in the middle.

"To start that last day at 3-28, I'll be honest, the most comfortable I felt throughout that game was when I was walking out to bat," Carey said.

"I don't like watching. I felt I was playing pretty well, and I had an opportunity to do what I love doing, alongside Jason Sangha.

"Being out there in the middle was where I wanted to be."

The pair put on a game-winning 202-run partnership, with both hitting hundreds, although Carey expressed his disappointment at being dismissed with 40 runs still to get.

Instead, it was the heavily cramping Sangha (126no) who hit the winning run, prompting scenes of yesteryear as the joyous crowd jumped the fence and spilled onto the field.

"To see it go worldwide … and have people speak about it, it felt like the perfect Saturday," Carey said.

"To win a Sheffield Shield, to relive certain aspects of 29 years ago when they ran onto the field … people trying to pinch stumps, just complete chaos, mayhem, excitement … couldn't have asked for a better day of cricket.

"It means so much to everyone in this state and after 29 years we were due to get that one away."

