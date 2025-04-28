Taijul takes five as Zimbabwe suffer epic collapse

Zimbabwe lost 7-40 at the end of day one after making a strong start to the second Test

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam has claimed 5-60 to put Bangladesh in control against Zimbabwe on the first day of the second Test.

Sean Williams and Nick Welch batted resolutely as Zimbabwe looked to be on top of Bangladesh for much of the day until Taijul triggered a sensational collapse that saw the visitors lose seven wickets for 40 runs.

Taijul eventually finished with his 16th five-for in Test cricket as Zimbabwe reached 9-227 at stumps in Chattogram on Monday.

Williams made a team-high 67 while Welch hit 54 for his second fifty in as many Tests. They put on 90 runs for the third wicket to help Zimbabwe dominate the first two sessions.

Openers Brian Bennett and Ben Curran were solid against the pacers after their captain Craig Ervine chose to bat first. They put on 41 runs before pacer Tanzim Hasan gave Bangladesh a breakthrough in the 11th over by dismissing Bennett for 21 for his debut wicket.

Zimbabwe's batters then struggled against spin, with the exception of Welch, who hit both Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam for sixes. But Taijul's relentlessness got him a wicket when he turned one past sharply to get the better of Curran for 21.

Williams and Welch kept the visitors unscathed in the whole second session, putting pressure on Bangladesh as the hosts aimed to avoid a series whitewash following a three-wicket defeat in the first Test.

Just after the second session, Welch had to retire after having been cramping since the morning, and his departure triggered a collapse.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan initiated it with a double strike, dismissing captain Ervine (5) and Williams in consecutive overs.

Taijul completed his five-for by dismissing Welch, who returned to bat after the fall of the eighth wicket.

Welch was able to play just two balls before being out on 54, an innings laced with three fours and two sixes.

Tafadzwa Tsiga was batting on 18 with Blessing Muzurabani on two at stumps after surviving five tricky overs.