Rabada cleared to play Australia in WTC final after drug ban

Kagiso Rabada will be free to claim his 50th Australian Test wicket at next month's World Test Championship final

South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to face Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's next month.

The 29-year-old had been under a provisional suspension since April 1 after testing positive for a recreational drug following a South African domestic T20 match on January 21.

The South African Institute of Drug-free Sport (SAIDS) announced on Monday the bowler had accepted responsibility for the offence and served a one-month period of ineligibility, making him free to resume playing.

Rabada may be back in action as soon as Tuesday, for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

"He will take his lessons from this and we're just looking forward to having him back part of our group, having him back in practice. He's served his time," said Vikram Solanki, Titans' director of cricket.

Rabada also completed two sessions of a substance abuse treatment program. "Moving forward, this moment will not define me," he said when the offence was confirmed last week.

The punishment is in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency's punishment for use of a recreational drug.

"The player accepted responsibility for the doping offence and honoured his provisional suspension," confirmed SAIDS in a statement.

"As per the South African anti-doping rules specifically pertaining to a Substances of Abuse, the player was offered an opportunity to complete a substance abuse treatment program. After Mr Rabada satisfactorily completed two sessions of his treatment program, his provisional suspension ended."

Rabada faced a ban of up to three months if he opted not to undertake the treatment program.

Cricket South Africa labelled the incident as "regrettable" in a statement issued on Saturday.

"Rabada has reassured CSA and his fans of his commitment to upholding professional standards and has restated his passion to the sport of cricket and the country he represents with purpose," the governing body said.

01:36 Play video Rabada gives Aussies a scare with four wickets

The right-armer became the quickest player to reach 300 Test wickets in October last year and was South Africa's leading wicket-taker in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, claiming 47 scalps at an average of 19.97.

He now has 327 Test wickets at an average of 22.

In 10 Tests against Australia, he has taken 49 wickets at 23 but struggled during the last series in Australia in 2022-23, snaring 11 at 32 apiece.

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's