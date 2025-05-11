Australia loses Test triple-century maker Bob Cowper

Bob Cowper OAM, the man who scored Test cricket's first triple century on Australian soil, had died aged 84 after a battle with illness. He is survived by wife Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera.

Cowper played 27 Tests between July 1964 and July 1968, building an enviable record of 2,061 runs at 46.84 (5x100s) while also nabbing 36 wickets with his part-time off-spin.

The left-hander was renowned for both his impressive stroke-play and iron will, and the two of those traits converged during his most famous innings – an epic 12-hour, 589-ball 307 against England at the MCG in February 1966.

Cowper in the SCG nets in 1968, his final year in Test cricket // Getty

The innings was the only Test triple century made in Australia in the 20th century, and just the 10th ever scored, while it came after he was recalled on his home patch, having been 12th man in the previous Test in Adelaide.

It was Cowper's third Test hundred – he had scored two in the Caribbean the year before – and there would be two more to come before his surprising retirement announcement came when he was aged just 28; erudite and ambitious, he moved into the world of high finance and stockbroking where he made his fortune, spending much of the remainder of his life in Monaco.

In 66 first-class matches for Victoria, Cowper scored 4,611 runs at 53.00, with 10 hundreds.

Later in life he returned to the game as an ICC match referee, while in 2023 he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition for his service to cricket.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Cowper who was a hugely respected figure in Australian cricket," said Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird.

"Bob was a wonderful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple century at the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian teams of the 1960s.

"He was also a significant contributor to cricket in other roles including as an ICC match referee and his wisdom was always keenly sought.

"On behalf of Cricket Australia, our deepest condolences to Bob's family, friends and former teammates at this very sad time."