Options open: Marnus, Inglis in contention for pivotal role

Cameron Green’s return set to create a selection squeeze with Australia yet to decide on a batting partner for Usman Khawaja

Australia are yet to settle on who will partner Usman Khawaja at the top of their batting order for the World Test Championship final that is now under a month away.

Among the possibilities are Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis, both of whom have never opened at Test level but could succeed in the role according to selection chair George Bailey.

The Aussies face South Africa at Lord's on June 11 as they hunt for back-to-back titles in the longest format for the first time but are keeping their options open regarding Khawaja's partner.

Australia blooded Nathan McSweeney and then Sam Konstas to open during the summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, before the latter was replaced by Travis Head for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Now, both Labuschagne and Inglis' names have been floated with a batting lineup squeeze set to take place with Cameron Green playing again following back surgery and a contender for a spot in the middle order.

But Bailey says the selection panel aren't necessarily looking at previous experience as a prerequisite for the job.

"I think he could do it. I think Marnus could open the batting," Bailey told reporters on Tuesday following the announcement of Australia's WTC final squad.

"A number of guys could open the batting, but certainly that's not to say that they will.

"I think (Inglis) could do it (too).

"I do think that it's a role that more people could do it than we would probably give credit to.

"There is a prevailing thought it's a specialised role, but I think in certain conditions there's opportunities at different times where other guys could do it."

Head made scores of 57, 21 and 20 in his three innings as opener in Sri Lanka, but his record in the middle order in England is strong, which includes his 163 against India in the WTC final at the Oval two years ago.

Teenager Konstas made global headlines with his exhilarating debut during the Boxing Day Test, but was out of the XI only two games later in the spin-friendly conditions of Sri Lanka.

Konstas was sent home after the first Test in Galle to return to domestic cricket, where he hit a One-Day Cup hundred against Queensland and finished the Sheffield Shield season with half-centuries against Western Australia and Tasmania.

"It's pretty clear that he's not the finished product," Bailey said of Konstas.

"He's on a journey. He's a highly talented player.

"But again, that's not to discount his ability to play in the World Test Championship, should he be required."

In the middle order, Green's case to make an immediate return to the XI is hampered by the fact he will be playing as a pure batter only – he is unlikely to return to the bowling crease until the Ashes in November as the strength and conditioning team take a slow-and-steady approach with their star allrounder.

That puts Beau Webster in a strong position to retain his spot having played Australia's past three Tests, should the Aussies crave a fourth pace bowling option.

Both Green (Gloucestershire) and Webster (Warwickshire) are currently in the UK playing county cricket.

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

