Beardman upgraded as ex-Aussie batter loses state deal

D'Arcy Short delisted by Western Australia with the state putting faith in their young guns after a disappointing summer

Former Australian batter D'Arcy Short has lost his state contract as Western Australia invest in youth after finishing last in both the Sheffield Shield and one-day competitions last season.

WA confirmed their 29-player men's contract list for 2025-26 this morning with teenage tearaway Mahli Beardman elevated from the rookie list and under-19 rising stars Jordan Quiggin, Albert Esterhuysen and Simon Budge earning their maiden state deals.

The state's defence of their historic double three-peat in the Shield and One-Day Cup couldn't have finished any worse last summer, with their narrow defeat to Victoria in the final round of the four-day competition seeing them slip out of contention for a spot in the final to bottom of the standings.

WA men's squad for 2025-26: Cameron Bancroft, Mahli Beardman, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green (CA), Jayden Goodwin, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Baxter Holt, Josh Inglis (CA), Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh (CA), Lance Morris (CA), Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson (CA), Corey Rocchiccioli, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie. Rookies: Simon Budge, Albert Esterhuysen, Jordan Quiggin, Corey Wasley Ins: Mahli Beardman (upgraded rookie), Joel Curtis, Simon Budge, Albert Esterhuysen, Jordan Quiggin Outs: Hamish McKenzie, D'Arcy Short, Charlie Stobo (NSW), Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Short was a key member in WA's hat-trick of 50-over titles from 2021-22 to 2023-24 and featured in the last of the three straight Shield final wins, hitting 50 and 38 opening the batting after Cameron Bancroft missed the match due to concussion from a cycling accident.

But the hard-hitting left-hander wasn't able to break back into WA's red-ball side last season despite playing all seven of their one-day matches, with his season average of 20.83 (125 runs in seven innings) dropping well below his career List A mark of 33.41.

Short, who is in the top five BBL run scorers of all-time and has represented Australia in eight ODIs and 23 T20 internationals, is still eligible to be picked by WA next season if his form warrants despite losing his contract.

As it stands, the 34-year-old in the state's 10th highest run-scorer of all-time in the One-Day Cup (1687 at 35.14) and has played in four championship teams – 2017-18, 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2023-24.

And his incredible 257 from 148 deliveries against Queensland in 2018 remains the highest score in Australian One-Day Cup history, with his tally of 23 sixes that day comfortably the most by a batter in a single innings in the competition.

08:47 Play video Extended highlights of Short's innings of 257

Along with Short, rookie fast bowlers Josh Vernon and Sam Greer, as well as spinner Hamish McKenzie weren't offered new contracts for 2025-26, while 2023-24 Shield-winning quick Charlie Stobo is returning to his native state of NSW.

"D'Arcy leaves his legacy as a Sheffield Shield champion and four-time One-Day Cup champion, as well as a wonderful advocate for our Aboriginal programs," said WA high performance boss Kade Harvey.

"We would like to thank D'Arcy, Charlie, Josh, Hamish and Sam for the considerable contributions they made to WA Cricket and wish them well with their future endeavours."

Also joining the WA list for the first time next season is emerging wicketkeeper-batter Joel Curtis after a breakthrough season standing in for Australian 'keeper Josh Inglis.

Curtis, a prolific run-scorer for Perth in WA Premier Cricket, played eight Shield games to earn a contract upgrade last season, hitting a maiden first-class century against Victoria in November and earning his one-day debut in February.

The 25-year-old's 972 runs at 81 including six centuries also saw him crowned WA Premier Cricket's best player in 2024-25.

"Joel Curtis earned his opportunities last season through his outstanding performances in Premier Cricket and deserves his spot on the list," said head coach Adam Voges.

02:57 Play video Curtis gives WA a fighting chance with brilliant maiden ton

"Mahli Beardman's elevation from a rookie to the main list shows that we rate him highly.

"We have a lot of faith in this group of players. Clearly, last season did not pan out the way we wanted, but we're confident we have the experience, talent and drive to bounce back quickly."

Complementing the WA squad is their five nationally contracted players – Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Josh Inglis and Jhye Richardson, while allrounder Aaron Hardie drops back to the state list after losing his CA deal.

That gives emerging teenagers Quiggin (19), Esterhuysen (18) and Budge (17) plenty of experience to lean on, with the trio guiding WA to the national men's U19 title last December.

Keeper-batter Budge captained the side and was the most prolific batter at the National Championships with 346 runs at 57.67, highlighted by back-to-back centuries against Tasmania (153 from 132) and South Australia (111 from 133), while left-arm speedster Quiggin was the tournament's leading bowler with 18 wickets at 8.17.

Fellow fast bowler Esterhuysen was named player of the final for his 3-21 against Victoria Metro before breaking into WA's Second XI in the second half of the season.

"It's always exciting to get fresh faces into the program, and we look forward to seeing how Jordan, Albert and Simon develop as full-time cricketers," said Voges.