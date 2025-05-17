Warner out-guns Babar to lock up PSL finals spot

David Warner has wound back the clock with a match-winning innings as the Pakistan Super League returned to action overnight.

Warner's Karachi Kings won a run-fest in Rawalpindi against Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi, securing the Kings' spot in the playoffs.

Warner, 38, was star for his side, top-scoring with 86 off 50 deliveries, which included 11 fours and two sixes.

After a slow start to the PSL, it takes Warner's season tally to 250 runs, his last five matches have produced scores of 60, 4, 30, 24 and 86.

Warner on the attack during his innings // Getty

Karachi's innings began horribly with Ben McDermott bowled by a Luke Wood in-swinger of the match's first ball, but that only brought James Vince to the crease to join Warner.

The pair put on a 162-run stand in just under 15 overs, with Vince's 72 (off 42 balls) elevating him to the top of the run-scorer's list with 366 for the season to date.

Some late-innings fireworks from Khushdil Shah (43 off 15) and Mohammad Nabi (26 off 10) blasted the Kings to a mammoth 4-237.

And as Saim Ayub (47 off 31) and Babar (94 off 49) got things rolling in the chase, that score looked like it might be in danger.

Babar however, who hit 10 fours and four sixes, couldn't find enough of the strike and Zalmi fell 23 runs short.

The PSL was suspended for a week due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan. The Indian Premier League was also due to resume on Saturday night but was washed out by rain.

With one game remaining for each side, Karachi (12 points) sit comfortably in the top two and are locked into the top-four playoff spots. It's not such great news for Peshawar, who need to defeat Lahore Qalandars in their final match to make the finals.