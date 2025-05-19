Young quicks backed in as Bulls aim to go one better

Queensland have made minimal changes to their squad ahead of the 2025-26 season

Queensland are sticking with the status quo as they look to build on their strong finish to last summer with continued growth from their emerging players.

The Bulls announced their men's playing list for the 2025-26 summer and the changes to their settled squad are minimal.

Sitting at the foot of the Sheffield Shield table halfway through the season (after five rounds), Queensland went on a run of wins, qualifying for the final where they gave South Australia a scare before eventually finishing runners up.

Queensland squad: Xavier Bartlett (CA), Max Bryant, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja (CA), Marnu Labuschagne (CA), Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Jack Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitch Swepson, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies: Lachy Aitken, Tom Balkin, Jem Ryan Ins: Tom Balkin, Tom Straker (rookie elevation), Tom Whitney (rookie elevation) Outs: Liam Guthrie, Bryce Street, Connor Sully

Upgraded to the full contract list are young quicks Tom Straker and Tom Whitney, both of whom made a bigger impact as rookies than would have been expected of them at the beginning of the season.

Part of Australia's successful Under-19 World Cup campaign in 2024, Straker took 12 wickets in his five Shield matches with a best of 4-87 against NSW.

The 19-year-old also played three One-Day Cup matches, which included 3-54 against eventual champions SA.

Whitney, who was an Australian U19 representative in 2022, produced the third best first-class match bowling figures on debut for Queensland when he took 8-119 against SA in October.

"This time last year (I said to Whitney) if you can get through grade cricket it'd be a great year for you," Queensland assistant coach Andy Bichel told cricket.com.au.

"And he's played three Shield games, got into the Big Bash and played a few one-day games for Queensland.

01:41 Play video Whitney wonder! Young Bulls quick snares five on debut

"And Tommy Straker, when we signed him, we said 'mate, you'll play second XI and maybe a one-day game here or there.'

"He played five Shield games, which is incredible… and he's approaching about 300 overs (bowled) in all cricket this year, which is outstanding for any young guy."

The only other addition to the Bulls' squad is another fast bowler named Tom; 21-year-old Tom Balkin from Toombul.

06:03 Play video Castled! The best bowleds from the 2024-25 Shield

He earns a spot on the rookie list after dominating the grade competition with 30 wickets and impressing in three matches for Queensland in the second XI competition.

Three players drop out of the Bulls' squad with Bryce Street and Connor Sully losing their contracts and Liam Guthrie making use of his English heritage to sign on with county side Northamptonshire as a local player.

Street played 41 Shield games for Queensland, was a member of the 2020-21 Shield-winning side and played for Australia A in 2021, scoring 119no against England Lions.

02:03 Play video Street notches unbeaten ton against Lions

Sully, who played at the 2020 U19 World Cup, managed one Shield match and four one-day games for the Bulls. The Perth-born Guthrie took 27 wickets in six Shield games after moving to Queensland ahead of the 2022-23 summer.

"We wish Liam all the best at Northants under (coach) Darren Lehmann and will stay close to Bryce and Connor as they tackle new challenges," Queensland's Head of Elite Cricket Joe Dawes said.

"The Bulls have plenty of incentives to build on their improvement last season, and we will back the squad to convert that potential into trophies in the coming seasons.

"We're excited about what lies ahead and look forward to improving as individuals and as a squad in the first class and one day competitions," Dawes said.