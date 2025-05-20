Melbourne Stars extend head coach Peter Moores

There's "no limit" to the Melbourne Stars ambition says men's head coach Peter Moores, who has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

Moores, who took over the side for BBL13 in the 2023-24 summer, led the Stars to their first finals appearance in five seasons last summer.

The Stars are the only club in the competition's 14-year history to have not won the league, beaten in the final three times, including memorably to cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades in dramatic fashion in 2018-19.

Last summer's fourth-placed finish capped a stunning turnaround in form for the club, who were rooted to the foot of the table after losing their first five matches.

They looked on track to lose their sixth match on the trot on New Year's Day until skipper Marcus Stoinis inspired a stunning comeback to shock then reigning champions Brisbane Heat at the Gabba. They then stormed home with another four consecutive wins to finish fourth, but were eliminated in the knockout final by the Sydney Thunder.

Moores, who has twice had stints as England's head coach in 2007 and 2014, and is currently the head coach of county side Nottinghamshire, will helm the side at least until the end of BBL16.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to sign on for another two years," Moores said.

"I've already experienced some incredible moments with the club and there was no better place to be last summer than the MCG when we got on a roll.

"It was a great reminder of what this club and our members and fans are capable of.

"I was so impressed with Marcus' leadership last year, and I expect he will only grow in that role again in BBL|15.

"Our list is in a really good place, and we've got a great opportunity to strengthen a couple of key areas in the upcoming draft.

"I'm not putting a limit on what we can all achieve together."

Melbourne Stars General Manager Max Abbott said Moores was the right person to take the Stars forward.

"The feedback from all parts of the organisation has been overwhelmingly positive in the way Peter led the group as coach over the last two seasons.

"You don't come back from a 0-5 start to make the finals without leadership in the dressing room and that is a testament to the way Peter was able to maintain camaraderie and belief within the playing group to turn the season around.

"Peter is a world-class coach and by maintaining continuity, we're confident the club can build on the momentum generated in the back-half of the season to hit the ground running in BBL|15."