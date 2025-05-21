Blues eye future as veteran duo dropped from list

The Blues have invested in the "future of NSW cricket" after three vastly experienced veterans have dropped off their state list for the 2025-26 summer.

Moises Henriques, age 38, has retired from playing Sheffield Shield cricket and Daniel Hughes, 36, who boasts an impressive white-ball record, have both been omitted from the state's list.

Additionally, veteran seamer Jackson Bird has relocated back to Tasmania for family reasons.

In their stead, young guns Joel Davies, Lachie Shaw and Will Salzmann have been promoted from the rookie list to earn their first full contracts.

NSW men's squad for 2025-26: Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (CA), Joel Davies, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood (CA), Sam Konstas (CA), Nathan Lyon (CA), Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, William Salzmann, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw, Steve Smith (CA), Mitchell Starc (CA), Charlie Stobo, Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa (CA). Rookies: Charlie Anderson, Ryan Hicks. Riley Kingsell (new), Jake Scott (new) Ins: Joel Davies (upgraded rookie), Lachlan Shaw (upgraded rookie) Will Salzmann (upgraded rookie), Charlie Stobo Outs: Jackson Bird (Tasmania), Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes

Hughes endured a horror 2024-25 summer after fracturing his elbow playing grade cricket last October. He played just one match for the Blues, a One-Day Cup game in September before suffering more issues.

Having battled back to fitness, he then reinjured his left elbow after landing awkwardly attempting a catch in his first match of the KFC BBL season and was sidelined for the remainder of the summer.

Hughes is currently playing for Sussex in England's county championship's first division where he is averaging a touch over 40 in six matches, and he has also signed on for T20 Blast matches with the county.

Henriques will remain available for selection for NSW's One-Day Cup campaign, and Cricket NSW Chief of Cricket Performance Greg Mail said he hoped that both players would "make a contribution to our NSW teams this summer".

“Moises and Daniel have been outstanding contributors to the Blues for over a decade,” Mail said.

"The contracting environment at domestic level continues to evolve and now is not the time to reflect on their impact to cricket in this state.

"We hope that both Moises and Daniel make a contribution to our NSW teams this summer."

00:36 Play video Shield seed! Henriques knocks over Hunt

The change of focus rewards a pair of rising batting talents in 22-year-old Shaw and Davies, the 21-year-old younger brother of state teammate Ollie, and 21-year-old fast bowling allrounder Salzmann.

“Joel (Davies), Lachie (Shaw) and Will (Salzmann) have all made significant strides in their development and are very deserving of elevation to full contracts,” Mail said.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of our program is seeing homegrown talent progress through the system. All three represent the future of NSW cricket, and we’re thrilled to have them take the next step in their careers.

"It’s equally pleasing to welcome Riley Kingsell and Jake Scott onto their first rookie contracts. Both have shown strong progression through our pathways and Premier Cricket, and this is a great opportunity for them to develop in a professional environment."

Chris Tremain has again been contracted after not featuring at all for NSW last summer as he battled a rare neurological condition that affected the nerves in his bowling arm and shoulder.

The 33-year-old had claimed 50 Shield wickets in the 2023-24 summer, just the third player to have multiple 50-wicket seasons, and has been in an extensive rehab process.