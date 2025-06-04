The full Aussie report card from IPL 2025

Sixteen Australian players took part in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, so let's see how they coped with the pressure of the most lucrative T20 league.

Pat Cummins – Sunrisers Hyderabad

M: 14 | Wickets: 16| Ave: 28.13 | Econ: 9.06 | SR: 18.63 | BB: 3-19

A productive season with the ball for Pat Cummins who finished in the top 10 wicket-takers, even if the returns were below his very best in the tournament. But results have eluded the Hyderabad side he captains this year. Didn't make much impact with the bat, scoring 97 runs in his 14 games, but was striking at 167.24, a high for any season where he's played six or more games. Finished the tournament strong, which is good news for Australia.

Mitch Marsh – Lucknow Super Giants

M: 13 | Runs: 627 | Ave: 48.23 | SR: 163.70 | 50s: 6 | 100s: 1 | HS: 117

Entering the tournament having just recovered from a back injury, Mitch Marsh found a niche for himself by using the IPL's Impact Sub rule to full effect. Opening the batting for Lucknow Super Giants, Justin Langer and the coaches ensured Marsh never had to field, either subbing him out after he'd batted or subbing him in after they'd fielded. Marsh plundered 627 in 13 innings, the fourth-highest in the competition (pre-playoffs), and notched the maiden century of his IPL career with his brilliant 117 against Gujarat.

Josh Hazlewood – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

M: 12 | Wickets: 22 | Ave: 17.54 | Econ: 8.77 | SR: 12.0 | BB: 4-33

With 22 wickets in 12 games and a second IPL title to his name, Josh Hazlewood had an exceptional tournament. After missing the 2024 edition due to the birth of his child, Hazlewood was retained by the Royal Challengers at the hefty price of A$2.29m and it proved a sound investment as the prolific Aussie held the Purple Cap (as the leading wicket-taker) right before the IPL took its unscheduled intermission. Hazlewood returned home to Australia but then made his way back to India for the playoffs where he played a role in RCB defeating Punjab twice, including 3-21 in the Qualifier. He took a wicket every 12 balls in the tournament and finished as the eventual champions' leading wicket-taker despite missing three matches.

Most Wickets Player Total 1 Prasidh Krishna M Krishna 25 2 Noor Ahmad N Lakanwal 24 3 Josh Hazlewood J Hazlewood 22 4 Trent Boult T Boult 22 5 Arshdeep Singh A Singh 21

Mitch Starc – Delhi Capitals

M: 11 | Wickets: 14 | Ave: 26.14 | Econ: 10.16 | SR: 15.4 | BB: 5-35

Delhi's big-money recruit had a good tournament, taking a five-wicket haul against KKR and bowling a successful Super Over in a thrilling win over Rajasthan. After the IPL was suspended due to the India-Pakistan conflict, Starc didn't return to the country, instead prioritising his preparation for Australia's World Test Championship Final against South Africa.

Tim David – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

M: 12 | Runs: 187 | Ave: 62.33 | SR: 185.14 | 50s: 1 | HS: 50no

Big-hitter Tim David had an excellent tournament for the champions from Bengaluru, playing his role as the late-innings basher to perfection. He had nine innings where he struck at the incredible strike rate of 185.14 (which included 37no off 20 against Delhi and 50no off 26 against Punjab), doing his damage from as low as No.8 in the order. He missed RCB's playoffs run due to a hamstring injury he picked up late in the group stage.

Travis Head – Sunrisers Hyderabad

M: 13 | Runs: 376 | Ave: 34.73 | SR: 162.60 | 50s: 3 | HS: 76

Travis Head was one of the major reasons the Sunrisers enjoyed a revival in 2024, with the superstar opener dominating most matches. In 2025, he was a touch more inconsistent, passing 50 three times in 12 innings. That being said, he finished 19th on the run-scorers' list (having had two fewer innings than most) and his big scores usually coincided with wins for Hyderabad with his strike rate (162.60) remaining elite. He missed one game with Covid on return after the India-Pakistan conflict as his side missed the playoffs.

Josh Inglis – Punjab Kings

M: 11 | Runs: 278 | Ave: 30.88 | SR: 162.57 | 50s: 1 | HS: 73

Playing in his maiden IPL season, Josh Inglis wasn't in the Kings' side for the first handful of matches. But the dynamic keeper-batter forced his way in and was a revelation at No.3, coming into his own as the tournament got to the business end. Of his final six innings (including three playoff games), he scored below 30 only once, with a best of 73 off 42 in the big win over Mumbai Indians. He scored 39 from only 23 balls in the final but ultimately his wicket was the turning point as Punjab fell just short to RCB.

Marcus Stoinis – Punjab Kings

M: 13 | Runs: 160 | Ave: 26.66 | SR: 186.04 | HS: 44no

It was a slow start to the tournament for the experienced allrounder, so much so he lost his spot in the XI early in tournament. He returned to good effect though as Punjab made a run towards the playoffs and had some important contributions, most notably his 44no off 16 against Delhi. His strike rate (186.04) was the fifth-best in the entire IPL (minimum 50 balls faced). He also took one wicket from 14 overs across the tournament, rarely bowling more than one over per innings.

Jake Fraser-McGurk – Delhi Capitals

M: 6 | Runs: 55 | Ave: 9.16 | SR: 119.56 | 50s: 0 | HS: 38

Fraser-McGurk was the story of IPL 2024 with his brilliant batting exploits but couldn't repeat the dose this season. Only once did he reach double figures and the 23-year-old was dropped after Delhi's opening six matches.

Glenn Maxwell – Punjab Kings

M: 7 | Runs: 48 | Ave: 8.00 | SR: 97.95 | HS: 30 | Wkts: 4 | Ave: 27.50 | Econ: 8.46

The mercurial Maxwell had a tough campaign that ended with him flying home early with a broken finger. While he did take some important wickets, he simply wasn't able to find his world-class form with the bat.

Spencer Johnson – Kolkata Knight Riders

M: 4 | Wickets: 1 | Ave: 133.00 | Econ: 11.73 | SR: 68.00 | BB: 1-42

Johnson was billed as the Mitch Starc replacement at KKR but things did not turn out how either party would have hoped. The tall left-arm quick was dropped after four matches that yielded only one wicket with Johnson on the end of some brutal hitting.

Xavier Bartlett – Punjab Kings

M: 4 | Wickets: 2 | Ave: 48.00 | Econ: 9.60 | SR: 30.00 | BB: 1-26

Another Aussie getting their first taste of the IPL was Xavier Bartlett who played three times early in the tournament and once more right after the resumption, as he was one of the few Aussies who was back in time for play following the hiatus. Quinton de Kock and Liam Livingstone were his first two IPL wickets and while he struggled to strike regularly, he was part of the bowling attack that successfully defended 111 against Kolkata. His spot in the XI was eventually taken by Afghan Azmatullah Omarzai and replacement signing Kyle Jamieson.

Mitch Owen – Punjab Kings

M: 1 | Runs: 0 | Ave: 0.00 | SR: n/a | HS: 0

Hobart Hurricanes hero Mitch Owen did the rare double of playing PSL and IPL in the same year after signing as a replacement player for the injured Glenn Maxwell. He made his Punjab debut against Rajasthan Royals on May 18 after the IPL just resumed, and made a second-ball duck. Unfortunately for Owen, he didn't get another shot as the international cavalry returned for the Kings.

Adam Zampa – Sunrisers Hyderabad

M: 2 | Wickets: 2 | Ave: 47.00 | Econ: 11.75 | SR: 24.00 | BB: 1-46

Zampa joined Sunrisers with the promise of more IPL game time but his campaign was over after only two matches after injuring his right shoulder. Australia's premier white-ball spinner returned home to get his injury right ahead of future international assignments with the West Indies tour looming.

Nathan Ellis – Chennai Super Kings

M: 1 | Wickets: 1 | Ave: 38.00 | Econ: 9.50 | SR: 24.00 | BB: 1-38

Another frustrating IPL chapter for the talented Ellis who was given only one game in CSK's horror tournament. Curiously, the only match Ellis played was the opening fixture against Mumbai, which Chennai prevailed in. The right-armer must be wondering what else he has to do after also managing just the one match in IPL 2024 when he represented the struggling Punjab Kings.

Aaron Hardie – Punjab Kings

Did not play

The talented WA allrounder didn't get a game for Ricky Ponting's Punjab in his first IPL experience.