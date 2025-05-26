Green, Kuhnemann prove a class above in county cricket

Cameron Green hit another century and Matthew Kuhnemann claimed career-best figures as the pair dominated their respective County Championship matches on Sunday.

Green's 118 not out was his third century in his five-game stint for Gloucestershire as he continued to fine-tune for an immediate recall to Australia's Test XI following an eight-month lay-off for back surgery.

Cameron Green with another century for Gloucestershire today, scoring 118* 💛🖤



The Aussie is currently averaging 73.67 in the @CountyChamp this season 😮‍💨#BecomeGlorious pic.twitter.com/VBdrOhM74w — Gloucestershire Cricket 🏆 (@Gloscricket) May 25, 2025

And Kuhnemann made the most of his one-off appearance in the County Championship by bowling Glamorgan to victory with a six-wicket haul.

After a scratchy start, Green played beautifully, facing 185 balls and striking three sixes and eight fours against Northamptonshire. After eight knocks for Gloucestershire, he currently has an average of 73.67 with one more innings to come.

Green helped take the visitors from a precarious overnight 4-156 to 8-379 for eight when Glos skipper Cameron Bancroft called time with his side still 90 runs behind.

Not timing the ball perfectly early in the day, the Western Australian survived two big lbw shouts as Northants fellow Aussie Harry Conway found plenty of movement back into the right handers.

Green moved up through the gears after lunch, driving Liam Guthrie down the ground for back-to-back boundaries to reach his half-century off 103 balls. He had a reprieve later in the same over when Guthrie shelled a return catch and was forced to leave the field as his knee landed on the ball in his follow through.

Looking much more fluent, Green beautifully timed a clip off his legs square for four, and later greeted Guthrie's return by swatting him for six over the old bowls pavilion.

With the follow on saved, Green then played Harrison through the off-side to reach three figures.

Green finished the afternoon session in style, depositing Saif Zaib over long-on on the stroke of tea, at which point Bancroft declared.

At Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, Kuhnemann ripped through Middlesex's top order either side of lunch to help Glamorgan cruise to a 10-wicket victory.

The left-arm spinner, available for this match only ahead of Australia's World Test Championship final next month, took a new career-best of 6-53 to leave a lasting impression in Cardiff.

5 WICKETS ON DEBUT FOR MATT KUHNEMANN 👏👏👏👏👏



The Australian spinner spun a web at Sophia Gardens against Middlesex in his debut match for the Club 🙌



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/MrJRxRDZ7R#GLAMvMID#OhGlammyGlammy pic.twitter.com/SppVZL2Ij1 — Glamorgan Cricket 🏆 (@GlamCricket) May 25, 2025

Middlesex had been asked to follow-on 228 runs behind but opening pair Sam Robson and Max Holden dominated the first hour, flaying Glamorgan's attack to all parts.

Glamorgan turned to spin in just the 15th over of the morning and Kuhnemann's first ball was drilled through extra cover for four.

However, with the score on 98, Kuhnemann found Holden's inside edge and Asa Tribe took a sharp catch at short leg to begin the Middlesex slide.

Robson soon followed, failing to pick a Kuhnemann arm-ball, the former England man trapped on the crease lbw for an entertaining 66 off just 58 balls.

When the Aussie bowled Leus du Plooy through the gate, the game had suddenly been broken wide open with Middlesex reduced to 3-113.

WICKETTT! THREE FOR MATT KUHMENANN 😍



The Australian is spinning a web at Sophia Gardens as Middlesex are now 113-3! Leus du Plooy is gone for 4.



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/MrJRxRDZ7R #GLAMvMID #OhGlammyGlammy pic.twitter.com/oTPapNydKK — Glamorgan Cricket 🏆 (@GlamCricket) May 25, 2025

A wicket to Timm van der Gugten capped the turnaround as Middlsex lost 4-17.

Ben Geddes became Kuhnemann's fourth victim after lunch when his expansive drive was well caught by Zain-ul-Hassan back-peddling at wide mid-off .

James Harris (2-65) removed Ryan Higgins and Zafar Gohar to leave the visitors reeling on 7-160 before Kuhnemann had Middlesex 'keeper Jack Davies caught on the midwicket fence for his fifth wicket of the innings.

Middlesex skipper Toby Roland-Jones's 57 off just 42 balls with four sixes avoided an innings defeat as Kuhnemann dismissed No.11 Dane Paterson for his maiden six-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Glamorgan required just 8 runs for victory, which they knocked off without any alarms after 2.2 overs.

It is the first time since 2015 that the Welsh county have achieved three Championship wins on the bounce and the only time in their history that they have achieved the feat by winning each match inside three days.