Wolvaardt inks new deal to extend stay with Strikers

South Africa women's captain Laura Wolvaardt has signed with the Adelaide Strikers for two more seasons

Laura Wolvaardt has recommitted to the Adelaide Strikers until the end of WBBL|12 as the club's direct overseas signing.

The opening batter has been part of the team for the past five seasons, making some crucial contributions to the WBBL|08 and WBBL|09 championship-winning sides.

While Weber WBBL|10 was not as fruitful for the Strikers, Wolvaardt was a consistent force in the top order, averaging 24 runs across nine matches.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be extending my time with the Adelaide Strikers for another two seasons. The club has become a second home to me, and I've made so many incredible memories here, especially our back-to-back championship wins," Wolvaardt said.

01:41 Play video Wolvaardt wows with a brilliant half-century

The Strikers still have a number of list spots open, with the likes of Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson and Jemma Barsby remaining out of contract.

Orla Prendergast (Ireland) and Smriti Mandhana (India) were the other two overseas recruits from last season, but the direction the Strikers will head in for WBBL|11 will start with pick two in next month's draft.

"Laura is a world-class player and a vital part of the Strikers family, so we are ecstatic to have her sign on for two more years," Strikers coach Luke Williams said.

"Her skill with the bat, combined with her leadership and experience, is invaluable. She has consistently performed under pressure and played a huge role in our previous championship successes. We know she will be a key pillar for us as we build towards a strong WBBL|11 season and beyond."