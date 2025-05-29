Women's state squads: Ins and outs for the 2025-26 season

All the interstate moves and full squad lists for the upcoming summer

ACT

The ACT are yet to name their squad for the new season but we do know they've lost their captain and star performer Katie Mack, who has relocated to NSW. Local young guns Rachel Carroll and Stella Wilde have signed multi-year contracts for the Meteors.

Head coach: Erin Osborne Squad: TBA Ins: Rachel Carroll, Stella Wilde Outs: Katie Mack (NSW)

New South Wales

NSW went all the way last season to win the WNCL and, on paper, look even stronger this season after securing some big recruits. Ellyse Perry (Victoria) and Katie Mack (ACT) come into the squad to bolster the top order while the Breakers have also signed exciting 15-year-old Caoimhe Bray on her first rookie contract.

NSW lost their head coach Gavan Twining, who was poached by the national set-up, but he has been replaced by respected former Australian team psychologist Peter Clarke.

Head coach: Peter Clarke Squad: Jade Allen, Sam Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Tara French, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Elsa Hunter, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Katie Mack, Claire Moore, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry*, Tahlia Wilson Rookie: Caoimhe Bray Ins: Ellyse Perry (Victoria), Katie Mack (ACT), Sam Bates, Frankie Nicklin, Tara French, Caoimhe Bray Outs: Sammy-Jo Johnson (retired), Stella Campbell, Ebony Hoskin (WA), Lauren Kua * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Queensland

Queensland have kept the bulk of their squad together after just falling short last season, losing the WNCL final to NSW.

The Fire's major loss fast bowler Courtney Sippel to Tasmania, with the right-armer departing the state after 46 matches and 64 wickets.

Bowlers Lilli Hamilton and Ruby Strange, who both featured for the Brisbane Heat in last summer's T20 Spring Challenge, earn their first WNCL contracts.

Head coach: Mark Sorrell Squad: Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lilli Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris*, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Ruby Strange, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley Rookie: Lilli Hamilton Ins: Lilli Hamilton, Ruby Strange Outs: Kira Holmes, Courtney Sippel (Tasmania) * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

South Australia

South Australia have announced the rookies they'll be adding to their list, Under-19 Australian representatives Maggie Clark and Beth Worthley, but are yet to release their full playing squad for the summer.

Head coach: Mick Delaney Squad: TBA Ins: Maggie Clark, Beth Worthley Outs: TBA *Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Tasmania

After three titles in a row, falling short of a fourth must have felt like a let-down for the exceptional Tasmanian squad. As it played out, they missed the final by only one win but will now be challenged further following the departures of Molly Strano (Victoria) and Heather Graham (WA).

The Tigers have added Queensland quick Courtney Sippel and Scottish international and Hobart Hurricanes recruit Kathryn Bryce, players who should immediately slot into their XI.

Head coach: Jude Coleman Squad: Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Sara Kennedy, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Courtney Sippel, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson Rookie: Ava Curtis Ins: Kathryn Bryce, Ava Curtis, Sara Kennedy, Courtney Sippel (Queensland) Outs: Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham (WA), Beth Lane, Molly Strano (Victoria)

Victoria

It was a tough campaign for Victoria last season, finishing fifth with six wins and six losses. Superstar Ellyse Perry departs after six seasons in navy blue to return to her home state NSW, though the Vics will benefit from another homecoming with star WNCL spinner Molly Strano returning to Melbourne.

The challenge for Andrew Christie's side will be dealing with the loss of the six Cricket Australia contracted players when they're called up for national duty.

Head coach: Andrew Christie Squad: Sophie Day, Samara Dulvin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff*, Kim Garth*, Hasrat Gill, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Sasha Moloney, Indigo Noble, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland*, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham* Rookie: Mia Perrin Ins: Molly Strano (Tasmania), Samantha Dulvin, Indigo Noble Outs: Ellyse Perry (NSW), Sara Kennedy, Poppy Gardner, Jas Nevins * Denotes Cricket Australia contract



Western Australia

Western Australia will be searching for a drastic change of fortunes after a last-placed finish in the 2024-25 WNCL. They have recruited well, signing Ebony Hoskin (NSW) and Heather Graham (TAS) from interstate.

Graham returns to WA after four summers with the highly-successful Tasmanians and will be looking to share that knowledge with the rest of Becky Grundy's squad. Former Under-19 opener Ines McKeon gets her first state contract while 20-year-old Rebecca McGrath was rewarded after being named last summer's best grade cricket performer.