Klaasen the latest to bow out of international cricket

Not long after Glenn Maxwell called time on his ODI career, South Africa big-hitter hangs up his boots

Hours after Australia's Glenn Maxwell confirmed his retirement, one-day international cricket lost another big hitter when Heinrich Klaasen called time.

The South Africa wicketkeeper announced his retirement from all international cricket on Monday, to spend more time with his family.

Klaasen's decision comes as a surprise given his importance to South Africa and his impact in franchise leagues around the world.

It comes just less than a year after he was South Africa's top scorer in their T20 World Cup final defeat by India.

"It took me a long time to decide what's best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with," Klaasen said, adding that he was looking forward to more time with his family.

Klaasen ranks fourth on the all-time list for ODI strike rates. With 2,141 runs in 60 ODIs, at a rate of 117.05, Klaasen trails only Andre Russell (130.22), Maxwell (126.70), and Lionel Cann (117.06).

The 33-year-old last played for South Africa in their defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy in March.

In all, he played 122 games for South Africa across all formats, but in April he was left off South Africa's list of players on central contracts for 2025 and 2026.

Cricket South Africa said at the time that talks on his future were ongoing. Klaasen had previously retired from Test cricket last year having played in the whites for South Africa four times.

"Heinrich has been a fantastic ambassador for South African cricket, both on and off the field. His performances in the green and gold have brought joy to many South Africans, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire the next generation," Cricket South Africa chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said.

"We thank him for his contributions over the years and wish him everything of the best for the future."