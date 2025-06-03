Ashes ticket frenzy smashes sales record

More than 220,000 tickets already sold on opening day of pre-sale to obliterate previous record

The single-day ticket sales record has been blitzed by unprecedented demand for the 2025-26 Men's Ashes series.

The previous record – set during the pre-sale period for the 2017-18 summer when 111,741 tickets were sold in a day – was surpassed within a few hours of this year's priority pre-sale period opening, and had been more than doubled by the close of business.

The record was officially surpassed as thousands snapped up Boxing Day tickets to the MCG, spurred on by huge demand for the opening two days at the Gabba in what will be the first day-night Ashes Test at that venue.

More than 120,000 tickets had been sold across the international season – the vast majority for the Ashes Tests – even before tickets went on sale for matches in New South Wales and Western Australia, with that number continuing to balloon throughout the afternoon.

It's understood that only single tickets remain for the opening two days of the Gabba day-night Test, and more than 55,000 seats have been snapped up for Boxing Day alone.

Ticket sales could have been even higher but a technical issue with the vendor for matches in Western Australia, including the series-opening West Test at Australia's second-largest venue, hampered sales, but not enough to stop overall sales soaring past the 220,000 mark.

With South Africa and India's men's teams also visiting for white-ball matches against Australia ahead of the Ashes Tests, and with a multi-format women's series against India coming at the end of the summer, high demand had been expected.

The previous record in 2017-18 was set in an Ashes summer, and was the last time Barmy Army supporters were unable to travel Down Under. The Covid-19 outbreak restricted travel for the last men's Ashes series on these shores in 2021-22, and Australia is braced for an influx of overseas fans this summer.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said he was now expecting some days to sell out.

"The record demand for tickets shows the excitement fans are feeling about the fantastic international season to come," Greenberg said.

"To surpass our previous ticket sales record even before NSW and WA tickets had gone on sale is a remarkable achievement and reaffirms our position as Australia's national sport.

"I would urge those who haven't already bought their tickets to do so now as we expect allocations to be exhausted for some days.

"We can't wait for an unforgettable summer of international cricket."

The priority pre-sale period, when tickets can be secured for the best available price, runs until midnight AEST on June 12. Remaining tickets will go on general release next Friday, June 13.

Fans are still able to register for the priority pre-sale by clicking here. Fans will need to confirm their registered email address to receive a unique password to access the pre-sale tickets.

In a staggered release of tickets, there was high demand throughout the day as matches in the ACT, Queensland and South Australia went on sale. NSW matches, including the SCG's annual Pink Test, went on sale at 3pm AEST, with matches in Perth available from 2pm local (4pm AEST).

Australia's men's team are set to play in every state and territory during 2025-26 season for first time.

India will tour Australia for a bumper eight-game, eight-city white-ball trip across October and November.

South Africa's three-ODI, three-T20I tour of northern Australia meanwhile heralds the first internationals played in Darwin in 17 years, with Cairns and Mackay also to host the Proteas in August.

Men's T20I Series v South Africa

August 10: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N)

August 12: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N)

August 16: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns (N)

Men's ODI Series v South Africa

August 19: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns (D/N)

August 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

August 24: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

Men's ODI Series v India

October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

October 25: SCG, Sydney (D/N)

Men's T20I Series v India

October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)

October 31: MCG, Melbourne (N)

November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)

November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N)

November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane (N)

NRMA Insurance Men’s Ashes

November 21-25: West Test, Perth Stadium, Perth

December 4-8: Day-Night Test, The Gabba, Brisbane

December 17-21: Christmas Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

December 26-30: Boxing Day Test, MCG, Melbourne

January 4-8: Pink Test, SCG, Sydney

Women's T20I Series v India

February 15: SCG, Sydney (N)

February 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)

February 21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (N)

Women's ODI Series v India

February 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N)

February 27: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (D/N)

March 1: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne (D/N)

Women's Test v India

March 6-9: WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)