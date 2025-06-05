Aussies brace for new-look, confident South Africa

South Africa are taking confidence from last year's breakthrough final appearance at the T20 World Cup as they seek to end decades of pain in ICC events in next week's World Test Championship final.

Despite narrowly going down to India in Barbados in last year's global T20 showpiece, the fact the Proteas reached the decider itself was an achievement having failed to progress further than the semi-finals in men's World Cups dating to their readmission in 1992.

That unwanted streak included three heartbreaking 50-over World Cup semi-final eliminations at the hands of Australia (1999, 2007 and 2023), their opponents for the first appearance in Test Championship decider.

South Africa enter the WTC final at Lord's from June 11 as the top seed after winning seven Tests in a row to secure top spot with a points percentage of 69.44 following the preliminary matches.

But standing in their way of a maiden ICC world title is their nemesis Australia, who didn't lose a series during the two-year WTC cycle and are currently the world's No.1 ranked Test side.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj, who was South Africa's best bowler in last year's T20 final with 2-23, believes it gave the squad valuable experience of high-pressure moments.

"You can draw a lot of confidence from it, to stand up in big moments and hopefully we can replicate a lot more in this once-off final against Australia," the left-armer told the ICC.

"It's just about staying calm, trusting your skill, trusting the hard work, not just now but over the years that you've put in and making sure that we're enjoying it out there.

"That's one thing that's probably been the standout of most teams from our Test side is that enjoyment factor amongst each other."

While Australia opted against a tour match in favour of their tried and tested 'bat v ball' centre-wicket training sessions, the Proteas are currently taking on neighbours Zimbabwe at Arundel on England's south coast.

Opener Ryan Rickelton, skipper Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs all hit half-centuries on day two after the opening day was washed out as South Africa declared on 2-313 after 79 overs.

That gave them 11 overs to bowl with Kagiso Rabada claiming the wicket of Brian Bennett, Zimbabwe's centurion from last month's one-off Test against England, but with rain also forecast for Thursday and Friday, their time in the field could be limited before travelling to London on Saturday.

South Africa and Australia weren't scheduled to face each other during the current WTC cycle, with Pat Cummins' side winning the last encounter between the two sides 2-0 in 2022-23.

But the Proteas side has gone through a transition since then, particularly on the batting front with Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Sarel Erwee and Theunis de Bruyn all retiring from international cricket.

Stepping up in their place have been the likes of young gun Stubbs and left-hander Rickelton, while Aiden Markram earned a recall to the vacant opening position, and averages more than 40 in 12 Tests since February 2023.

All three enjoyed strong Indian Premier League campaigns ahead of the WTC final.

Aussie quick Scott Boland admitted on Thursday there were several fresh faces he wasn't familiar with since picking up seven wickets in two Tests during the 2022-23 series in Australia.

"It'll be bit of a different challenge," Boland said.

"There's quite a few different names in there that I haven't really come across, I think most of the other (Australian) guys have in some white-ball stuff in different leagues around the world.

"We'll sit down over the next few days and go through their data and nut out some really clear plans but at the moment, for us, it's getting moving since we landed off the plane.

"Our prep, the intensity will keep going up (as we) get ready for next Wednesday."

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne