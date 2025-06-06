Konstas presses case with 'sharp' start to first UK Test tour

01:09 Play video 'Pretty quick learner': Boland hails Konstas progression

Sam Konstas' training buddy in the months leading up to next week's World Test Championship final says he's already noticed advancement in the young opener's game as he presses to win back his spot against South Africa.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon said the 19-year-old had hit the ground running in the UK as Australia fine-tune their preparations for the Test decider with intensive centre-wicket sessions at their south London training base.

Eighteen years his senior, Lyon has kept a close eye on the teenage batting sensation since the end of the domestic season with the NSW pair training together in Sydney and Brisbane ahead of the WTC final.

"Being both from NSW and not part of the IPL or any other cricket, we had the opportunity to train a fair bit back home," Lyon told reporters at the Beckenham County Ground on Friday.

"Sam's a talent, he's obviously learning the game and we can see that throughout his cricket.

"But he's a fast learner and he's looking pretty sharp here at the moment and nice and compact."

Konstas is one of four batters alongside allrounder Beau Webster jostling for three spots in Australia's line-up for the Test showpiece at Lord's from June 11, with opener Usman Khawaja, No.4 Steve Smith and No.5 Travis Head locked in to face South Africa.

That leaves Konstas, incumbents Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis and Webster, and the returning Cameron Green to fill out the remaining spots.

Having raised eyebrows with a kamikaze knock against Scott Boland in a Sheffield Shield game at the SCG after losing his place in the Test side for the tour of Sri Lanka, Konstas knuckled down to finish the home summer with a half-century in each of NSW's last two Shield games.

The lessons learned from that bruising seven-ball encounter with Boland are paying dividends in the UK, with the ramp shot so far left in the kit bag during Australia's two training sessions.

Konstas' only previous experience in English conditions came during an Under-19s tour in 2023, but you could hardly tell as the right-hander displayed an array of crisp drives, cuts and pulls while facing pace trio Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Boland, before taking the long handle to spinner Matt Kuhnemann.

Recent Indian Premier League champion Josh Hazlewood was also on deck on Friday for the first time this tour but didn't bowl as part of his pre-planned management following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's breakthrough triumph on Tuesday night.

"He's only 19, I think we've got to remember that," Lyon said of Konstas.

"He played a special innings at the MCG, but I've seen him play some incredible knocks back at state level where he's had to work his backside off and bat long periods of time.

"This tour he's going to hopefully thrive off watching Marnus and 'Smithy' train (and from) the way they talk about batting – that's only going to grow his game.

"He's going to be a big player for Australia for the next 10 to 15 years in my eyes."

Konstas gets into his work at Australia's training base in Beckenham // ICC-Getty

While Boland said he was stunned by Konstas' approach to begin their Shield encounter in February, he too has noticed adjustments in his technique in the ensuing months.

"He looked really good, he hit the ball nicely," Boland said on Thursday.

"He's definitely got both styles to his game.

Josh Hazlewood has touched down in the UK after RCB's IPL win // ICC-Getty

"We've seen one style (in Test cricket), but in Shield cricket you see the more traditional style where he can bat for really long periods, and he's got a good head on his shoulders.

"Everything that he comes across over the next few years is going to be new; he hasn't played a whole heap of cricket like some other guys (who) have played 100 Shield games and come across a lot of different bowlers in different conditions.

"You can see he's a pretty quick learner, he's made some little adjustments to his technique and he's hitting the ball really well, so I think he's going to be an important player for the Australian cricket team over the next 10 years."

Australia are scheduled for one last hit out at Beckenham on Saturday before shifting to Lord's the following day to put the final touches on their attempt at back-to-back WTC crowns.

"The prep has been really good … all the guys have owned their own space, and really it's been quite competitive net sessions (with) high skill on show," Lyon said.

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne