Stats that matter for the World Test Championship final

We've dived into the numbers for Test matches at Lord's to see where the World Test Championship could be won and lost

03:36 Play video Breakthrough Moment: Courageous Cam pushes through the pain

45 – Australia's Test match win percentage at Lord's. No team, not even England (40.68) has a better record at the Home of Cricket than the Aussies. Australia have claimed 18 wins from 40 matches at Lord's in more than 140 years of Test cricket, which is far superior to South Africa's 33.33 per cent from 18 Tests at the same venue.

104 – Years since Australia has played a Test at Lord's this early in June, with that 1921 Ashes Test at the venue also beginning on the 11th of the month. The last Test at Lord's to start earlier in the year (June 1-3) was over in three days when England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in 2023.

19.38 – South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada's bowling average at Lord's, the best of any bowler set to play in the WTC final (minimum two matches) and better than Aussie quicks Pat Cummins (21.10), Josh Hazlewood (26.15) and Mitchell Starc (33.62).

7 – The Proteas' Test winning streak entering the WTC final, beating West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan to top the standings with a points percentage of 69.44. Australia qualified in second with a points percentage of 67.54 and didn't lose a series during the two-year WTC cycle.

525 – Runs scored by Steve Smith at Lord's, the most by any Australian batter at the famous ground since Don Bradman (551 at 78.71). Smith made his Test debut at Lord's in 2010 and has hit two centuries there, including 110 in his last visit during the 2023 Ashes.

1 – Test matches South Africa have lost at Lord's since readmission to international cricket in 1991. From seven Tests at the north London venue, they have won five and drawn one, with their only loss coming in 2017. They beat England by an innings inside three days in their last match at Lord's in 2022.

01:09 Play video 'Pretty quick learner': Boland hails Konstas progression

310 – The average first innings total in Tests at Lord's. Australia average 301 for their average first innings score at the venue, posting 416 batting first there in the 2023 Ashes. South Africa meanwhile average 266 for their first innings score at Lord's.

18.3 – The difference between the strike rates for pace (59.8) and spin (78.1) bowlers at the Home of Cricket. In South Africa's last Test there in 2022, spinner Keshav Maharaj only bowled 12 overs in the second innings with fast bowlers taking 27 of the 30 wickets to fall in the match.

0 – Teams that have won multiple World Test Championship titles. Pat Cummins' side are seeking to become the first to win consecutive WTC crowns.

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Broadcast exclusively on Prime Video in Australia. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne