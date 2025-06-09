'Takes an army': Cummins reflects on four-year journey

Aussie skipper and his side are seeking to create Test history at Lord's this week

Pat Cummins counts winning in different conditions around the world as his side’s finest achievement during this World Test Championship cycle as Australia seek to make history as the first team to defend the mace in London this week.

Australia haven’t lost a Test series in the past two years, winning away in New Zealand and Sri Lanka while they retained the Ashes urn in England in 2023.

They also beat Pakistan and India at home, along with a draw against the West Indies, to secure a spot in the WTC decider against South Africa at Lord’s starting on Wednesday.

The Aussie skipper also praised his side’s calmness with their backs against the wall, listing Edgbaston, Christchurch and the MCG win over India among his favourites.

"It takes a whole army really, there's been 15-plus players who have played in (the team) but the staff as well who worked hard over that period," Cummins told cricket.com.au.

"You need players across different conditions, different injuries, and the pleasing thing as well is we've had quite a few debutants in this cycle who have stepped up and really made a name for themselves.

"There's a real trust and calmness in the group that comes from having success over the last couple of years.

"The Christchurch victory, with Alex Carey getting 98 not out, we had no right to win that match, but we found a way.

"And last summer, the MCG was one of the great Test matches – late on day five, out of nowhere, we found a way of winning.

"When the moments get tense yeah there's a real want for players to stand up and a real trust from others that they will."

While Cummins said the 2023 ODI World Cup triumph in India would be "hard to top", winning consecutive WTC crowns would be a significant reflection of Australia's dominance over the past four years.

"The last four years or so has been hugely successful for this group and it's (been) such a great chunk of our careers for players and staff," the 32-year-old said.

"Having two maces is a really significant thing to show for that period of time – we feel like we have been the best team in the world across all different conditions and to hold the mace at the end of that would be a great sign of something to point to now but also down the track.

"The ODI World Cup of 2023 is going to be hard to top, that's number one for me.

"But I do believe the (World Test Championship) mace is just below that in terms of you're up against every other team in the world and you've been successful for a couple of years to make the final, so the mace means a lot."

Test newcomer Beau Webster, whose sensational debut against India in Sydney helped clinch Australia's spot in a second straight WTC final, said the side headed into Wednesday's clash against the Proteas with a lot of confidence.

"When you look at the guys in our dressing room and what they've accomplished, not just in this World Test cycle, but obviously in their careers, it's pretty amazing," Webster said.

"The cattle we've got in our dressing room, I'm sure everyone's going in very confident into this Test.

"We've got a very good record at Lord's, both individually with a few of our players, and as a collective the record here is good."

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Broadcast exclusively on Prime Video in Australia. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne