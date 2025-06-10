Five battles that could decide the World Test Championship

We've broken down the most tantalising individual bat versus ball contests set to play out at Lord's over the next five days

Pat Cummins v Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram didn't play on South Africa's last tour of Australia in 2022-23 but in their previous encounter in 2018, the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins got him out four times. But during that series, which the Proteas won 3-1 amid the ball tampering scandal that engulfed Australia, Markram opened alongside Dean Elgar and was the leading run-scorer with two centuries.

After a horrid 2022 where he averaged just 15, the right-hander returned to the top of the order in February 2023 and has averaged more than 40 in 12 Tests since with two centuries.

Steve Smith v Kagiso Rabada

Australia's best batter up against South Africa's best bowler is a mouthwatering proposition anyway but these two have a fiery history dating back to 2016 when Kagiso Rabada ripped through the Aussie line-up on his first tour of Down Under as SA won the series 2-1. The Proteas quick took 15 wickets at 22, dismissing Steve Smith twice, but the then-Australian captain held his own in the first two Tests that South Africa dominated, hitting 48 not out in Hobart as his side were bowled out for 85 in the first innings.

All up, Rabada has dismissed Smith four times in Tests, but the right-hander averaged 50 when facing the South African spearhead during their last tour of Australia in 2022-23, hitting a century in Sydney in his most recent innings against the Proteas. They both love playing at Lord's too – Smith averages almost 60 with the bat while Rabada is South Africa's best with the ball, taking 13 wickets in his two Tests at the Home of Cricket and striking on average once every 35 balls.

"He's a quality bowler, his record speaks for itself, not just at Lord's but all around the world," Smith said of his South Africa rival ahead of the WTC final. "It's going to be different – we're generally used to playing each other with a Kookaburra ball in either South Africa or Australia so playing in a neutral venue with a Dukes ball presents another challenge. But he like bowling at Lord's, I enjoy batting there … so I'm looking forward to (what) should be a good battle."

Josh Hazlewood v Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton has been South Africa's find of this WTC cycle and his impressive past few Test matches, which includes a massive 259 against Pakistan, makes him an unknown quantity for Australia.

Josh Hazlewood averages 21.57 against left-handed openers in this World Test Championship cycle, the best of the front-line Aussie quicks. While Hazlewood needed only four balls to dismiss the South African during their IPL battle this year (Rickelton was out lbw for 17 during Royal Challengers' 12-run over Mumbai Indians), the Proteas opener is his side's highest averaging batter (65.40) against right-armers over the last two years.

Travis Head v Keshav Maharaj

Travis Head's strike rate against left-arm orthodox this WTC cycle is 93.3, his highest against a certain bowling type. He's only been dismissed twice to left-arm spin in the past two years, both to Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya during Australia's most recent series in spin-friendly Galle.

South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj hasn't dismissed Head in Tests (29 runs from 28 balls) although he has got him out once in ODIs, but only after the Aussie left-hander had smacked 62 off 48 to put his team on course for victory in the 2023 World Cup semi-final at Eden Gardens. If Head gets to face Maharaj, expect some fireworks.

Tristan Stubbs v Nathan Lyon

Tristan Stubbs is South Africa's most destructive batter on his day who dominates against spin. The right-hander averages 121 against off-spin and 83 against left-arm orthodox in the 2023-25 WTC period, with his strike rate against right-arm offies better than a run-a-ball. His maiden Test century came against Bangladesh's dual spin attack in Chattogram last October and he hit another against Sri Lanka the following month in Durban where left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya bowled 40 overs in the second innings.

However, Stubbs only averages 17 against fast bowling in Test cricket and has been out 11 times in his 16 innings to right-arm quicks. So if he manages to make it through the elite Australian fast bowling brigade, Lyon will play a key role in ensuring he doesn't become a danger for the Aussies.

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne