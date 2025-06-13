Australia face nervous wait after Smith finger injury

Australia's next Test assignment begins in just 12 days in the Caribbean

00:52 Play video Nasty injury for Smith after dropped catch

Steve Smith's immediate playing future for Australia's upcoming Test tour of the Caribbean is in doubt after suffering a compound dislocation of finger on day three of the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

Australia's star batter was taken to hospital during the middle session after dropping a sharp chance at slip off Temba Bavuma when he was on two, with the South African captain adding a further 63 runs to his tally by stumps as his partnership with Aiden Markram (102 not out) lifted the Proteas within touching distance of a maiden ICC world title.

Wearing a helmet while standing closer in slips than normal due to the slowish nature of the Lord's pitch, the Australian No.4 took a painful blow on the right little finger after Mitchell Starc found the edge.

Smith immediately left the field grimacing while spilling the catch that would have left South Africa at a precarious 3-76 and put Australia in a strong position to claim back-to-back WTC titles.

The 36-year-old was assessed by medical staff in the Lord's medical rooms, before being taken to hospital for X-rays and further treatment.

A compound dislocation is when bone pierces the skin, which could mean Smith needs surgery and a long rehabilitation.

Assistant coach Daniel Vettori said Smith was yet to return from hospital when addressing the media after the close of play.

"He never made us the dressing room, the doctor and physio got him and took him into the separate room to deal with it," Vettori said.

"So we weren't really up to speed in terms of how gruesome the injury was, we just heard that there was a fear of the compound fracture or dislocation or something of that nature.

"There weren't too many people running to the physio room to go and have a look.

"We'll just wait and see what comes back after he gets back from hospital."

08:30 Play video Focus on one wicket and see what happens: Vettori

Smith's potential absence during the three-Test series against the West Indies beginning in Barbados on June 25 will be a major blow after scoring four centuries from his last six Tests in a stunning late-career resurgence.

Australia's first Test begins in Barbados in 12 days on June 25, followed by matches in Grenada and Jamaica.

Meanwhile, South Africa have their own injury concerns heading into the deciding day of the biennial Test final with skipper Bavuma batting through obvious discomfort to finish the day unbeaten on 65.

The right-hander pulled up short while running a quick single during the second session, with Proteas medical staff applying heavy strapping to his left hamstring during the break between overs.

"Temba is tough," said SA batting coach Ashwell Prince at stumps.

"At teatime, we had to make a big call whether he continues to bat and how it will affect his stroke play and how that might affect Aiden's rhythm.

"Both of them were adamant that Temba has got to continue. He wanted to continue, and Aiden was adamant that the partnership was the key."

14:36 Play video Belief has been crucial for Proteas side: Prince

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Broadcast exclusively on Prime Video in Australia. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi