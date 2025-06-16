Home and away: Every team's 2025-27 WTC fixtures

See where each side travels, and who they host, during the 2025-27 WTC cycle

Australia

Home fixtures

England: Five Tests, Nov 2025-Jan 2026 Bangladesh: Two Tests, Aug 2026 New Zealand: Four Tests, Dec 2026-Jan 2027

Away fixtures

West Indies: Three Tests, Jun-Jul 2025 South Africa: Three Tests, Sep-Oct 2026 India: Five Tests, Jan-Feb 2027

A massive 22 Tests for Australia over the next two years, the most of any team. As well as the summer's Ashes series, the Australians play Bangladesh for the first time since 2017 and South Africa in South Africa for the first time since the 'Sandpapergate' tour of 2018. A five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India will be their final challenge of the cycle and will be crucial in determining their spot in the 2027 WTC final.

Bangladesh

Home fixtures

Pakistan: Two Tests, Mar-Apr 2026 West Indies: Two Tests, Oct 2026 England: Two Tests, Feb 2027

Away fixtures

Sri Lanka: Two Tests, Jun 2025 Australia: Two Tests, Aug 2026 South Africa: Two Tests, Nov 2026

Six two-Test series sees Bangladesh play the fewest matches of any team in the new cycle, although they also have other series not included in the WTC against the likes of Ireland and Zimbabwe. They have away fixtures against both 2025 finalists in Australia and South Africa so will need to make the most of their home matches.

England

Home fixtures

India: Five Tests, Jun-Jul 2025 New Zealand: Three Tests, Jun 2026 Pakistan: Three Tests, Aug-Sep 2026

Away fixtures

Australia: Five Tests, Nov 2025-Jan 2026 South Africa: Three Tests, Dec 2026-Jan 2027 Bangladesh: Two Tests, Feb 2027

England's big 21-match cycle begins with a bumper five-Test series against India and both sides will have a point to prove after missing the 2025 WTC final. England have three difficult away trips too, facing both WTC finalists Australia and South Africa in their own conditions across eight fascinating Tests.

02:02 Play video Aussies share their favourite Ashes moments

India

Home fixtures

West Indies: Two Tests, Oct 2025 South Africa: Two Tests, Nov 2025 Australia: Five Tests, Jan-Feb 2027

Away fixtures

England: Five Tests, Jun-Jul 2025 Sri Lanka: Two Tests, Aug 2026 New Zealand: Two Tests, Oct-Nov 2026

A string of two-Test series sees India fixtured to play 18 Tests over the next two years, one fewer than they played in 2023-25. They host both WTC finalists in Australia and South Africa, giving them a great chance to take points off their main rivals. Curiously, there won't be any Tests in India in the 2026 calendar year, other than a sole Test against Afghanistan which sits outside the WTC.

New Zealand

Home fixtures

West Indies: Two Tests, Nov-Dec 2025 India: Two Tests, Oct-Nov 2026 Sri Lanka: Two Tests, Jan-Feb 2027

Away fixtures

England: Three Tests, Jun 2026 Australia: Four Tests, Dec 2026-Jan 2027 Pakistan: Two Tests, Mar 2027

New Zealand's first clash of the new WTC cycle isn't until November when they host the West Indies at home, although the Kiwis do have a two-Test series in Zimbabwe in July and August which is not included in the WTC cycle. Then they have a very busy period in the second half of 2026, playing nine Tests all up against England, India and Australia.

Pakistan

Home fixtures

South Africa: Two Tests, Oct-Nov 2025 Sri Lanka: Two Tests, Nov 2026 New Zealand: Two Tests, Mar 2027

Away fixtures

Bangladesh: Two Tests, Mar-Apr 2026 West Indies: Two Tests, Jul-Aug 2026 England: Three Tests, Aug-Sep 2026

Pakistan finished rock bottom of the 2025 WTC standings and but will be looking at their home fixtures against South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand and fancying their chances. Back-to-back tours of West Indies and England in mid-2026 won't be an easy assignment.

South Africa

Home fixtures

Australia: Three Tests, Sep-Oct 2026 Bangladesh: Two Tests, Nov 2026 England: Three Tests, Dec 2026-Jan 2027

Away fixtures

Pakistan: Two Tests, Oct-Nov 2025 India: Two Tests, Nov 2025 Sri Lanka: Two Tests, Feb-Mar 2027

The reigning WTC champions begin their defence with back-to-back tours of Pakistan and India and amazingly have no home Tests for the 2025-26 summer. That all changes for what shapes as a bumper 2026-27 summer where they host Australia, Bangladesh and England in a four-month stretch that will have massive implications on who competes in the 2027 final.

Sri Lanka

Home fixtures

Bangladesh: Two Tests, Jun 2025 India: Two Tests, Aug 2026 South Africa: Two Tests, Feb-Mar 2027

Away fixtures

West Indies: Two Tests, Jun 2026 Pakistan: Two Tests, Nov 2026 New Zealand: Two Tests, Jan-Feb 2027

Like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka only compete in two-Test series and host the Tigers, India and South Africa at home. Despite a sixth-place finish in the 2023-25 WTC, Sri Lanka were in contention for the final until their final few Tests, and they will need a win a couple away from home if they're a chance at the next edition.

20:42 Play video Every ball from Shamar Joseph's iconic Gabba spell

West Indies

Home fixtures

Australia: Three Tests, Jun-Jul 2025 Sri Lanka: Two Tests, Jun 2026 Pakistan: Two Tests, Jul-Aug 2026

Away fixtures

India: Two Tests, Oct 2025 New Zealand: Two Tests, Nov-Dec 2025 Bangladesh: Two Tests, Oct 2026

Despite their electrifying drought-breaking victory over Australia in Brisbane, the West Indies only won three matches in the 2023-25 cycle and finished second-from-bottom on the standings. They begin the new competition with a home three-Test series against Australia which includes an exciting day-night Test in Jamaica.