Archer headlines England influx for Big Bash draft

Jofra Archer's draft nomination offers tantalising prospect for clubs willing to punt on 30-year-old firebrand's availability and fitness

England quick Jofra Archer has put himself in the mix for a return to the Big Bash League, officially nominating for this week's overseas player draft.

Archer used the BBL to launch himself to international superstardom with the Hobart Hurricanes in 2017-18, playing two seasons in Tasmania that netted 34 wickets at an average of 23.26 and economy of 7.72.

Whether clubs will take a punt on drafting the 30-year-old this summer remains to be seen. Archer has nominated for the draft with full-season availability but - if fully fit – he would likely be in England's Ashes plans for this summer's blockbuster five-Test series in Australia.

Archer has battled a series of injuries that have hampered his career, including chronic back and elbow injuries – the latter of which has required multiple surgeries – since he last played Test cricket for England in February 2021.

Most recently, he was ruled out of England's white-ball matches against the West Indies in May with a right thumb injury picked up at the IPL.

01:01 Play video Re-live the best of Jofra Archer in the BBL

Archer is due to play first-class cricket for Sussex this month, a match that will coincide with England's first Test against India, with an eye to him returning to Test cricket in the second Test at Edgbaston.

This year's Big Bash Draft, brought forward to June to give clubs certainty over their recruiting, will come before that possible return on June 22, making any moves to draft the firebrand quick something of a gamble.

Archer was one of 40 English men and 10 women revealed to have nominated for the June 19 draft today.

Sophia Dunkley could catch the eyes of WBBL clubs after breaking back into England's T20I XI during the Ashes earlier this year and more recently hitting 81no against West Indies, while Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Glenn and Bess Heath are among others to have previously played in the Big Bash.

The full list, available exclusively on the Big Bash App, includes previous BBL recruits Dawid Malan, Jason Roy and Reece Topley, as well as Daniel Worrall, the former South Australia seamer, who has nominated as an Englishman having moved to the UK permanently three years ago.

Archer's signing ahead of BBL|07 didn’t make headlines at the time, but the fast bowler became a headline act before his first tournament was done. He finished that summer with 16 wickets (equal third most) which included some match-winning performances.

Last winter the Hurricanes said they would not consider using a draft pick on Archer after they signed fellow England international Chris Jordan as their pre-draft signing. Jordan is back for BBL|15 for the second of his two-year deal.