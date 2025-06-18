Renegades lock in title-winning coach for three more seasons

Melbourne Renegades have locked in their championship-winning coach until the end of WBBL|13 as they eye back-to-back titles

Simon Helmot will remain at the helm of the Melbourne Renegades for at least the next three seasons, after signing a new deal with the reigning WBBL|10 champions.

Helmot's new contract locks him in at the club until at least the end of WBBL|13, as the Renegades continue planning for their upcoming title defence.

Helmot has been in charge at the Renegades since he replaced former mentor Lachie Stevens ahead of WBBL|07.

Alongside captain Sophie Molineux, he was instrumental in leading the club's transformation last season, as the club went from the bottom of the table to lifting the trophy.

"Last season was an incredibly special one for our playing group and staff, and I’m thrilled to be continuing as head coach," Helmot said in a statement.



"Winning a title is never easy, which makes being part of this group all the more special.

"Led brilliantly by our General Manager, James Rosengarten, and our captain, Sophie Molineux, achieving what we did was incredibly rewarding.



"We’ve got a great core group of players and people who are passionate about the club, and who are fully invested into achieving more. I’m excited by what we can do next."

Captain Sophie Molineux and coach Simon Helmot lift the WBBL|10 trophy // Getty

The Renegades will continue to shape their WBBL|11 and BBL|15 lists at Thursday's overseas player drafts, where they have pick No.2 in the first round of the women's event.

The club is also expected to reveal more local signings in the coming weeks, with the star Aussie trio of Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck among those whose contracts were set to expire at the end of WBBL|10.

They have already added rising allrounder Tess Flintoff to their ranks after she moved across from Melbourne Stars, while Ella Hayward and Georgia Prestwidge have departed the Renegades to join their cross-town rivals.