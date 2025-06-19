Marnus dropped as Konstas, Inglis returns confirmed for WI opener

Steve Smith will also miss the first Test in Barbados due to injury

Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis will both play in the first Test against West Indies with injured batter Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to miss the series opener in Barbados.

Australia have made the unusual call to announce the pair's return to the XI almost a week out from Wednesday's first Test (midnight Thursday AEST) to give them time to prepare.

Labuschagne's omission comes after he opened in the World Test Championship final loss to South Africa to accommodate Cameron Green's return to the side at No.3, with the Queenslander managing scores of 17 and 22 before falling caught behind to Marco Jansen in both innings.

The 30-year-old's numbers have tapered off since holding the ICC's No.1 Test batter ranking for the first six months of 2023, with his last century coming in Manchester in the fourth Test of that year's Ashes series.

Selection chair George Bailey backed Labuschagne to return to his best in the future.

"Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team. He understands his output hasn't been at the level we, or he, expects," Bailey said in a statement.

"We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively."

Meanwhile, Smith has been ruled out of the first Test at Kensington Oval after dislocating his finger while fielding at slip in the WTC final.

The Australian No.4 took no further part in the game after copping a painful blow on the right little finger while fielding on day three.

00:52 Play video Nasty injury for Smith after dropped catch

Smith avoided surgery and travelled with the squad to Caribbean but will be required to keep his right digit in a splint for up to eight weeks following the compound dislocation.

Smith remains a chance of playing in the second Test in Grenada beginning on July 3 if he can tolerate wearing a splint while batting.

"Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we'll give him another week's rest and assess his functionality after that," Bailey said.

"We have made the decision to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus. We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers.

"In his only opportunity in Test cricket to date, Josh was outstanding in Sri Lanka, showing great intent and ability to put pressure on the opposition."

01:05 Play video Inglis rockets to dream century on Test debut

Inglis hit a century on debut in January in the first Test against Sri Lanka, while teenage opener Konstas made an electrifying start to his Test career by taking down Indian superstar Jasprit Bumrah in front of 80,000 fans on Boxing Day.

Konstas was left out of the Sri Lanka series with Travis Head preferred to open in spinning conditions, but coach Andrew McDonald revealed post-match the 19-year-old was a big part of discussion leading into the WTC final before they opted for Labuschagne as opener.

Konstas is expected to partner Usman Khawaja in the first Test against the West Indies, but Inglis' position is less certain given incumbent first-drop Green was batting out of position at Lord's. Inglis batted at five and six in Sri Lanka.

01:42 Play video What nerves? Konstas lights up MCG with whirlwind debut

Bailey indicated the batting order and final XI would be confirmed closer to first ball.

The first Test at Kensington Oval gets underway on Wednesday (June 25), broadcast on ESPN in Australia and available on Foxtel, Kayo Sport, Disney+ and Fetch TV from midnight Thursday AEST.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa