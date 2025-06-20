Victoria land Queensland, Heat great Short for head role

Kirby Short has joined Cricket Victoria as their new head of female cricket

Brisbane Heat’s two-time title-winning captain Kirby Short will lend her considerable knowledge and experience to Cricket Victoria’s women’s program, after taking up a role as head of female cricket.

Short, who will begin her new role next month, has a forged a strong reputation in Australian cricket for her leadership both on and off the field, while she has also shared her expertise directly with fans through her commentary roles with Channel Seven and Fox Cricket.

She replaces Australia netball legend Sharelle McMahon, who resigned from Cricket Victoria late last year to take up a high-performance role at Netball Victoria.

"We’re pleased to welcome Kirby to Cricket Victoria for what is a critical role in our cricket performance program," Cricket Victoria GM Cricket Performance Graham Manou said.

"Kirby’s leadership qualities, combined with her extensive experience in elite cricket, will be invaluable as we continue to invest in and elevate women's cricket in our state."

Kirby Short and Beth Mooney with the WBBL|05 trophy // Getty

Short captained the Heat to consecutive WBBL titles in 2018–19 and 2019–20, with her leadership considered a driving force behind the team's success, while juggling a career in education.

Since retiring from professional cricket in 2020, Short expanded her leadership and high-performance work into the corporate world while also advising other sports including netball and rugby league, and served as a director on the Queensland Cricket board.

Short, who is also the great-niece of 'Invincible' Neil Harvey and granddaughter of Victoria and Queensland first-class cricketer Mick Harvey, will now be tasked with overseeing the strategic direction and operational management of Victoria’s women’s cricket programs.

"My grandfather, Mick Harvey grew up in Fitzroy and was a proud Victorian, so it seems very fitting that I have the privilege of contributing to the advancement of women’s cricket in this state," Short said in a statement.

"Victoria has a rich history in the sport, and I'm eager to take on this new challenge in Melbourne, working with the talented players and dedicated staff to build on that legacy."