Canes bank on 'big-game player' Sciver-Brunt to end WBBL drought

The Hurricanes are one of only two clubs never to win a WBBL title, but the club hopes their superstar England recruit can correct that

Hobart Hurricanes are the only club to have never won a WBBL knockout match, but they are bullish the big-name signing of England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt can finally change that record this season.

While their men’s team are the reigning KFC BBL champions, the Hurricanes women have had a lackluster record across the first decade of the WBBL, making the top four on four occasions and never advancing beyond the first step.

On Thursday they revealed they had secured the prized signature of pace-bowling allrounder Sciver-Brunt as their WBBL|11 pre-signing, a move made possible by former South Africa opener Lizelle Lee’s transition from international player to a local since gaining Australian permanent residency.

Sciver-Brunt, who took over as England captain following the Ashes earlier this year, has previously played for the Scorchers and Stars.

Speaking to media in Hobart on Thursday, Cricket Tasmania's high performance general manager Salliann Beams revealed the England star’s signing had been a long time in the making, as she worked her personal connections with the allrounder while also knowing Lee’s overseas status was likely to change ahead of this season.

"I've got a very good relationship with Nat, I coached her for a very long time, I've been working at the Trent Rockets where she was the captain, I played cricket with their partner and went to the wedding ... so there's some close links there," Beams, who was an England pathways cricketer and coach prior to moving to Australia to join Cricket Tasmania in 2018, said.

"We (also) worked out that English players would have full availability this year, so we made sure that we had a pre-draft signing pick for that ... there were only two teams that could have picked Nat up through this method (this year), and we did that knowing that that was our best chance to get her.

"She's the best player outside of Australia, so this is massive for us."

Sciver-Brunt has a knack for dominating domestic leagues and was a core part of Mumbai Indians’ run to their second WPL title earlier this year, scoring 523 runs in 10 matches while also picking up 12 wickets.

Adding one of the world’s best batters into a line-up also featuring Lee, England draftee Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Elyse Villani, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Hurricanes, Beams said.

"Nat’s going to come and bat three for us, which is amazing and she bowls in every phase, we do need that support from a Powerplay point of view up front.

"But the best thing for us is that she's a big game player. Pressure, she's able to absorb it, she's got so much experience, she's a leader.

"She's going to fit great into the group, because she's just a great human.

"There's not much downside to Nat Sciver-Brunt, if I'm honest."

Contracted for WBBL|11: Heather Graham (contract expires after W|11), Ruth Johnston (W|11), Lizelle Lee (W|12), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (W|11), Hayley Silver-Holmes (W|11), Lauren Smith (W|11), Linsey Smith (W|11), Molly Strano (W|11), Elyse Villani (W|11), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (W|11) Ins: Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith (Renegades) Outs: Chloe Tryon (Scorchers), Suzie Bates Off contract: Nicola Carey, Zoe Cooke, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson, Kathryn Bryce (Scotland/associate rookie)

While Sciver-Brunt’s medium-pace adds another option to the Hurricanes attack, Beams revealed spin would also be a significant feature of the club’s plans in WBBL|11 after they drafted English left-armer Linsey Smith.

Smith will join off-spinner Molly Strano and leg-spinner Amy Smith in their frontline attack, while yet another Smith, off-spinner Lauren, is another option.

"We wanted that point of difference," Beams said of the English spinner Smith.

"We needed someone with Molly that can bowl those additional overs in the Powerplay and the Power Surge.

"I felt that last year that we only really had two options, where now Linds comes in, she gives us a point of difference in that space. She's played in multiple WBBL teams and now a steady member in that England team, and doing really well.

"Finals was a good achievement for us last year, and now it's just putting those little things on the edge.

"We knew we just needed that experienced player (in Nat), and Lizzie Lee coming as a local player, it's all shaping up nicely.

"Yes, we've got to play well, don't get me wrong, but if you just feel more confident and that belief is there."