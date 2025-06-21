Shaheen thrilled to call the Gabba home in BBL

The BBL's top draft pick has reflected on his memories of the Gabba after being snapped up with pick No.1 in the draft

Pakistan superstar and Big Bash top draft pick Shaheen Afridi says he cannot wait to have Aussie fans cheer his name when he lines up for the Brisbane Heat this summer.

Shaheen could barely disguise his delight at being taken first by the Heat at last week's Big Bash Draft, knowing he will call the Gabba home.

"As a fast bowler, we always hear about Australia, and the fast wickets (and) for fast bowling, Gabba is the place to bowl," Shaheen told The Surge podcast.

"I already have a lot of memories of the Gabba. I have played international games there, and I remember that spell by Mitchell Johnson in 2013, that was a special one."

Shaheen may dream of replicating that in Heat teal this summer, but knows he also has plenty to learn from his new teammates.

The 25-year-old had a tough introduction to the Gabba six years ago in the first Test of the 2019-20 summer, when he was dismissed first ball by Mitchell Starc.

When he got the chance to bowl, he was regularly above 140kph but struggled to find the right length as he ran into a red-hot Aussie line-up.

It wasn't until his 32nd over of the innings that he found success with a wicket, then had two within four balls.

He also went wicketless in his sole white-ball international at the ground, a rain-affected match last November that became a seven-over slog per side.

Across 10 T20 Internationals, including the 2021 T20 World Cup, Afridi has 12 wickets at 21.83 and an economy of 7.66, and is looking forward in particular to drawing on the experience of fellow left-arm quick Spencer Johnson.

"For me, you are always learning and for me it is very exciting to meet the Heat bowlers and I will be learning a lot from them," Shaheen said of a potent Heat attack that also has Xavier Bartlett and Michael Neser in the stables.

But the flow of information will be two-way, with an influx of Pakistanis to this summer's KFC BBL|15 given their gap in the international schedule that has lined up with the Australian summer.

Headlined by Sydney Sixers recruit Babar Azam, the Pakistan contingent also includes Mohammad Rizwan and Hassan Khan at the Renegades, Shadab Khan at the Thunder, Hassan Ali at the Strikers and more familiar face Haris Rauf who returned to the Stars.

"Sometimes it is a bit tough (bowling to fellow Pakistan internationals) because I've bowled to them a lot of times before," Shaheen conceded. "They know about what I bowl, but also that I can know their strength and weaknesses.

"Australia has big grounds, the sixes are not as easy. Don't think it is flat wicket and you will always be happy with the pace."