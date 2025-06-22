Potential Babar, Smith combination ‘extraordinary’ for the Sixers: Finch

Former Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch excited at prospect of Pakistan superstar Babar Azam and Aussie icon Steve Smith batting together in BBL|15

Earlier this month, the Sydney Sixers announced Babar Azam had signed with the club as their direct overseas player signing for BBL|15. With full availability for the entire season, there remains a strong chance that Babar will feature in matches with Smith following this summer's NRMA Insurance Ashes Series, scheduled to finish on January 8 at the latest.

The prospect of seeing two of the world's finest batters at the crease together for the same BBL side was discussed on The Surge, Big Bash Podcast, by Finch and host Adam White.

"How extraordinary. Steve Smith, anytime he's played in the Big Bash, he's looked a class above everybody else", said Finch.

"Then you throw in probably the most beautiful batter in the world, Babar Azam… I'm sure they're both looking forward to it as much as we are as fans."

Having played a number of international matches against each other across multiple formats, BBL|15 promises to be the first time Babar and Smith could be on the same team representing the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.

It's an opportunity like this that Finch believes could inspire Smith to even greater heights this summer.

"Steve hasn't played with Babar before anywhere around the world, so to get that opportunity, they're (the) kind of things that keep you going when you're getting towards the end of your career.

"I'm not saying for any moment that Steve Smith is towards the end, but as you get on, and you've ticked almost every single box, you get a lot of joy out of small things like that."

When asked if Smith would try to 'out-bat' Babar if the two bat together in BBL|15, Finch had no doubt the Sixers veteran would relish the opportunity to partake in 'a competition within a competition' with the Pakistan icon.

"100 per cent. He tries to out-bat anybody," said Finch.

Smith made 173 runs from the three BBL matches he played last season, including a sensational 121 not out from 64 balls against the Perth Scorchers at the SCG.

Despite not playing a T20 international since February last year, Finch still believes Smith wants to be 'the best player in the world' across all formats.

"He's made his point pretty clear that he wants to get to the Olympics in 2028 and be a part of that side," said Finch.

"We've seen in domestic cricket wherever he plays around the world, he is a level above.

"We've seen him at his best in international cricket be a level above as well, so it's not that he's got a point to prove because he's won a (T20) World Cup, he's been (at the) top of the tree.

"I think it's just for his own sanity. He wants to be the best player in the world, and that's what's made him as great as he's been for such a long time."

