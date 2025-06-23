Healy, McGrath among big names included in Australia A squad

Australia's captain will make a long-awaited return from injury against India A in August, as she and several national teammates kick off their World Cup preparations

Tess Flintoff will have an opportunity to push her case for World cup selection this August, after being named in the Australia A squad to meet India in a series that will also mark captain Alyssa Healy’s return from injury.

Flintoff, who has yet to debut for Australia but who has been awarded a national contract for the first time for 2025-26, and Healy are among five CA-contracted players who will feature in the 50-over leg of the multi-format tour as they build towards the ODI World Cup in India.

Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will also take part in the three one-day matches in Brisbane – and will captain Australia A with Charli Knott serving as deputy – as will Kim Garth and Darcie Brown.

Australia A squads

50-Over squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Charli Knott (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Alyssa Healy, Anika Learoyd, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson T20 squad: Charli Knott (c), Tahlia Wilson (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Amy Edgar, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Alyssa Healy, Anika Learoyd, Madeline Penna, Courtney Webb Four-Day squad: Charli Knott (c), Nicole Faltum (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Maitlan Brown, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Rachel Trenaman, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

Healy has also been included in the T20 squad. The matches will mark her first since the Ashes at the start of the year, when she missed games with a stress fracture in her foot and did not keep wicket in others.

The 35-year-old will be looking to put a difficult year of injuries behind her, after she missed the semi-final of last year’s T20 World Cup with a foot injury, while a knee complaint ended her WBBL season prematurely. Healy also missed an ODI series against India last December, and the T20I tour of New Zealand alongside the WPL earlier this year as she looked to overcome her foot injury.

Australia have not played since that three-game T20 tour of New Zealand in March, and their only series ahead of the World Cup will be three ODIs in India in September, making the ‘A’ matches an ideal opportunity for them to prepare for the showpiece tournament.

Eleven of Australia’s other contracted players will be in action in The Hundred in August.

The three-game T20 leg of the tour in Mackay and red-ball ‘A’ match in Brisbane will feature the next generation alongside more experienced players hoping to break into the national side, with Queensland allrounder Knott to captain those teams, assisted by Nicole Faltum (four-day) and Tahlia Wilson (T20).

All matches will be streamed live on cricket.com.au and Kayo Sports.

Knott and Faltum were both called into Australia’s T20I squad in New Zealand in March but did not debut.

"The Australia A program has been instrumental in developing the next generation of Australian players and we’re pleased to be welcoming India again this winter," national selector Shawn Flegler said.

"We have a similar agreement with England which allows us to provide opportunities for players the National selectors have identified as having the potential to play for Australia, to play against quality opposition and in variety of conditions.

"Given its timing, this series also provides those Australian players not involved in The Hundred valuable game time ahead of the World Cup and the squads will no doubt benefit from their experience.

"Developing future leaders is also hugely important and we’re pleased that Charli will take the reins as she did last year, with support from senior players Nicole Faltum and Tahlia Wilson."

Australian women’s team assistants Dan Marsh (T20 and 50-over) and Gavan Twining (four-day) have been named head coaches, with Scott Prestwidge their assistant.

The multi-format series is part of an ongoing four-year agreement between Australia and India.

Women’s Australia A v India A Series

First T20 match: August 7, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 6pm AEST

Second T20 match: August 9, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 6pm AEST

Third T20 match: August 10, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 6pm AEST

First one-day match: August 13, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane, 9.30am AEST

Second one-day match: August 15, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane, 9.30am AEST

Third one-day match: August 17, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane, 9.30am AEST

Only four-day match: August 21-24, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 9:30am AEST