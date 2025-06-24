Aussie dates set for whirlwind NZ T20 tour

Australia's build up to next year's T20 World Cup will take in a three-game trip to New Zealand in October

Australia's T20 World Cup preparations will include a whirlwind trip across the Tasman to face New Zealand for three games in four days in October.

The three games against the Black Caps are a crucial part of the 19 T20 Internationals Australia will play between now and the next T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka next February-March.

Australia play New Zealand first on Wednesday October 1, then in back-to-back nights on Friday October 3 and Saturday October 4. All three games are Mount Maunganui's picturesque Bay Oval, starting at 7:15pm local time (4:15pm AEST).

It is a venue Australia's men have never played at, and the team's brains trust may seek the input of their counterparts in the Australian women's team who have played there 10 times, most recently in March this year.

Australia's diet of T20 matches starts with five games against the West Indies that follow the three-Test series in the Caribbean which starts tonight (Thursday 12am AEST). It includes home games against South Africa in August and India in October-November either side of the trip to New Zealand.

A squad for the New Zealand tour will be named closer to the date, and following the white-ball matches against South Africa in the NT and Far North Queensland, but is certain to be picked with one eye on the looming T20 World Cup.

Selectors named uncapped duo Mitch Owen, the breakout star of last summer's KFC BBL, and left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann in Australia's T20 squad that will take on the West Indies next month.

That series will see Test players Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green and Kuhnemann stay on after the red-ball games, while all-format stars Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc head home.

Australia's visit is the opening act of New Zealand's home international season that includes white-ball matches against England, South Africa and the West Indies, who are also staying on for a three-Test series against the Black Caps.

New Zealand's women are hosting Zimbabwe for the first time and will also play against South Africa.

The compact nature of the visit mirrors Australia's previous visit for T20 series when, last Februrary, Australia won a three-game series 3-0 in five days.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

First T20: October 1, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

Second T20: October 3, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST

First T20: October 4, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4:15pm AEST