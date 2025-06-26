Shamar explains 'perfect' Konstas set up amid quicks' domination

Shamar Joseph was on song in the first session and he had Sam Konstas in his crosshairs

Shamar Joseph says he came armed with a plan that worked "perfectly" against teen prodigy Sam Konstas as fast bowlers dominated the opening day of the Frank Worrell Trophy series.

The 19-year-old opener's first innings back in the Test side lasted 14 balls as Joseph reprised memories of his stunning Gabba seven-wicket haul to run through Australia's rejigged top order with Australia bowled out for 180 on day one in Barbados.

Konstas was the first wicket to fall after Pat Cummins elected to bat, dismissed lbw for three by a ball that seamed back and struck him on the front pad, with umpire Nitin Menon initially declining the appeal before it was overturned on review.

New No.3 Cameron Green was also out caught at second slip off Joseph for three, while Josh Inglis was out for five on his return to the side when he skied a pull shot off Jayden Seales.

Seales, who shared the new ball and took 5-60 in support of Joseph's 4-46, said the West Indies had spoken pre-match about the "vulnerability" within Australia's new-look batting line-up which had no prior red-ball experience on Caribbean pitches.

Seales also pointed to a specific area in Konstas' game which the Windies had identified as a way they could get on top of the right-hander.

"Watching the Australia and India series, he looked like he had a bit of a weakness with the ball coming back and we just knew that we needed to exploit it as much as possible," Seales said post-play.

While it's only one innings into his Test comeback, West Indies had clearly done their research with the latest dismissal part of a pattern that first appeared during the Under-19 World Cup in 2024 where Konsats was out bowled or lbw in six of his seven innings.

Sheffield Shield bowlers, including Test teammate Scott Boland, have also dismissed Konstas with deliveries aimed at his stumps starting from outside off, while he was also bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings of his Boxing Day debut by a delivery that beat him on the inside of the bat.

India A also removed the opener bowled leaving a delivery that nipped back as well as lbw in the two-match 'A' series that preceeded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Joseph, who dismissed all of Australia's top three on day one at Kensington Oval, added he had executed his plan "perfectly" in claiming the wicket of Konstas in his second over.

"That over, I think I set it up perfectly," he told broadcaster ESPN at stumps on day one.

"A few out-swingers and then get the ball to nip back because he's looking to hit outside off (stump). And (I got) one to nip back through the gate."

Joesph now has 17 wickets at 15.94 in five innings against Australia and described his fourth wicket of the day as one of the best balls of his life to remove Beau Webster with a delivery that angled in before decking away and clipping the off-stump bail.

"That's probably one of the best deliveries I've ever bowled in my life," said the Guyanese tearaway.

"I was just trying to set up the over, trying to get the ball to nip back at him … looking to get the ball to come back through his gate there.

"That's something we talk about a lot, (to) plan our overs out. I'm just trying to be consistent."

Konstas, who replaced Marnus Labuschagne after the Queenslander opened in the World Test Championship final, told cricket.com.au prior to the WTC decider that he had been working to tighten his defence in the months following his whirlwind introduction to international cricket against India.

"I've been working on a few things with my front foot, opening it up slightly to get better access," he said in London.

"It just (helps) work on my defence as I felt there's maybe a slight weakness in that."

Konstas was far from the only batter troubled by both sides' pace attacks on day one as Australia reduced the hosts to 4-57 by stumps, with all 14 wickets falling to seam.

"A challenging day and a different wicket than what both teams expected as both teams were going to bat (if they won the toss)," said Travis Head, who top scored for Australia with 59.

"Two good-quality seam attacks and they got something out of (the wicket).

"(There were) no surprises in what they were able to bring and get things out of the wicket, but vice versa, we were able to do the same thing in the evening, and it makes for an important couple of hours in the morning."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa