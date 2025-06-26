County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the eighth round

Click for Division One scores

Cameron Bancroft (Gloucestershire)

58 (127) & 176 (366) Season to date: 635 runs at 52.91

Right as the opening position is a talking point for the Australian Test team once again, Cameron Bancroft sent a timely reminder of his talents with a starring role in Gloucestershire's draw with Derbyshire. Glos captain Bancroft top-scored in both innings, including the first where his side were rolled for 187, and added his second hundred of the season in the second.

After batting for the entirety of day three, Bancroft said after play that his goal once he was set was to go big. "Sometimes when you're opening the batting you're going to get out early. I've always been told that the times you do get in you have to give yourself the chance to make the most of it," Bancroft said.

Caleb Jewell (Derbyshire)

32 (39) & 83 (80) Season to date: 808 runs at 62.15

Caleb Jewell's stellar maiden county campaign continued after the T20 Blast break with another eye-catching performance, this time against Bancroft's Gloucestershire. Chasing 316 on the final day, Jewell raced out of the blocks with his trademark aggression, crunching 12 fours on his way to 83 at better than a run-a-ball.

Unfortunately for Derby, his dismissal turned the fortunes of the sides, and after being on track for victory they had to settle for a draw as Glos got on a run and threatened to bowl them out.

Todd Murphy (Gloucestershire)

3-120 (31) & 2-114 (27) Season to date: Five wickets at 46.80

The third Australian playing in the Gloucestershire-Derbyshire clash was Todd Murphy, who made his debut for the former, replacing Cameron Green. Murphy had to bowl a lot of overs, almost 60 for the match, and his toil resulted in five wickets across both innings.

He opened the bowling in the second innings as Derby started their final-day chase. His wicket of opener and dangerman Harry Came (91) was a big reason why Glos did not lose the match.

Ashton Turner (Lancashire)

154 (148) Season to date: 154 runs at 154.00

Western Australia veteran Ashton Turner, on debut for Lancashire, made a stunning 150 as Lancashire almost defeated Kent in Blackpool. Having played two county games for Durham last season, Turner joined Lancs in 2025 on a T20 and first-class contract and starred in his first match for the Red Roses.

He hit six sixes and 11 fours as the Kent attack, including Wes Agar, had no answers for his crisp hitting.

Wes Agar (Kent)

0-77 (20) 41 (48) & 21no (27) Season to date: 0 wickets, 62 runs at 62.00

Returning to Kent for a third season, Wes Agar's first outing of the season was one to forget - with the ball at least. With the bat he was a hero with his unbroken ninth-wicket with Joey Evison staving off defeat at the hands of Lancashire on the final day.

The first innings saw Agar crack three sixes in his innings of 41 and the second saw him successfully negotiate the final 10 overs of the match, including a spell from Lancs captain James Anderson. With the ball, Agar delivered 20 overs without a breakthrough.

Chris Green (Lancashire)

2-104 (37) & 4-104 (38) 20 (19) Season to date: 6 wickets at 34.67

Much like Turner, Chris Green was brought over to England to reprise his role as Lancashire's lead T20 spinner and to play some first-class stuff if possible too.

As the match played out, he was required to bowl a whopping 75 overs, quite the workload increase from short-form cricket, and he collected six wickets for the match.

Liam Guthrie (Northamptonshire)

7-94 (21) & 2-60 (13) Season to date:

A seven-wicket haul and a nine-wicket match marked career-best numbers for Northamptonshire's Aussie-turned-UK local player Liam Guthrie, as Darren Lehmann's side enjoyed a win over Middlesex.

With the County Championship using Australian Kookaburra balls instead of the traditional Dukes balls for the next two rounds, Guthrie's expertise shone through.

"With the Kooka(burra), I’ve played a lot with it back home. It got a lot softer compared to the Dukes," Guthrie said after his seven-wicket haul. "It still swung a bit up front and then got softer. It is a different skill. It’s about hitting the deck hard and not floating it (up towards the batter)."

Lloyd Pope (Northamptonshire)

1-53 (15) & 1-48 (11) Season to date: 2 wickets at 50.50

Another newbie getting his first taste of county cricket was Lloyd Pope, brought into Northants' T20 set up as a replacement player for Ashton Agar, who misses this season with a calf injury. That led to Pope's first-class debut for the club which saw him take a wicket in each innings of the victory over Middlesex.

Corey Rocchiccioli (Warwickshire)

1-104 (25) & 5-67 (16.1) Season to date: 6 wickets at 28.50

Corey Rocchiccioli was another Aussie spinner brought into the UK system for the Kookaburra rounds of the season and he made an immediate impact with Warwickshire.

Playing in the overseas slot left vacant by Beau Webster, Rocchiccioli took a five-wicket haul in the second innings with Somerset looking to set up for a declaration. However the off-spinner's regular strikes ensured that Somerset weren't able to control the game and Warks were able to hang on for the draw.

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire)

22 (49) Season to date: 463 runs at 46.30

In a match where five centuries were scored, Leicesershire captain Peter Handscomb unfortunately didn't add one to his own tally. Taking the gloves, Handscomb pouched six catches in the first innings as Glamorgan were knocked over for 353. When he arrived at the crease in the Foxes' first innings, his side were already well ahead (4-396) and the second new ball had just been taken. Although he couldn't capitalise, it's been a fine season to date for Handscomb.

Daniel Hughes (Sussex)

60 (110) & 0 (2) Season to date: 503 runs at 38.69

A third half-century of the season was the perfect start for Daniel Hughes, setting up Sussex for a strong first-innings score. Rain and delays though meant the Sharks never really could get into a winnable position, despite taking a first-innings lead after Gurinder Sandhu's five-wicket haul.

Gurinder Sandhu (Sussex)

5-83 (23) Season to date: 5 wickets at 16.60

Named as the replacement for Indian left-armer Jaydev Unadkat, Gurinder Sandhu played in a very important match for Sussex and for England in Jofra Archer's comeback match.

He left fans worldwide a little restless when he shared the new ball with Ollie Robinson in Durham's first innings, relegating Archer to first-change. There would only be one bowling innings for Sandhu in the match but it was a dream debut for the Queensland quickie, taking 5-83 from 23 tidy overs.

Did not play:

Cameron Green (Gloucestershire), Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan), Matthew Kuhnemann (Glamorgan), Beau Webster (Warwickshire), Brendan Doggett (Durham): The seasons of these Test-squad players is now complete as they switch their focus to national duties.

Jordan Buckingham (Yorkshire): The South Australian quick wasn't included for Yorkshire's clash with Nottinghamshire after conceding almost six runs per over without a breakthrough in their match prior.

Fergus O'Neill (Nottinghamshire): The prolific Victorian seamer's four-game stint has ended, finishing with 21 wickets at 17.90, as well as 93 runs.

Will Sutherland (Yorkshire): The Victorian captain will be available for rounds eight and nine of the County Championship during his stay for the entire T20 Blast season.

Riley Meredith (Somerset): The Tasmanian speedster featured in Somerset's T20 fixtures and while is available, was not included in the first-class squad this round.

Kurtis Patterson (Surrey): Patterson's stint with Surrey was a success but was only ever a short-term deal. He heads to Darwin with Australia A for their matches against Sri Lanka A next week.

Marcus Harris (Lancashire): Lancashire's captain missed round eight and will miss round nine too as he returned home for the birth of his child.

Nathan McAndrew (Sussex): With Jofra Archer returning, Sussex instead chose to keep McAndrew on ice and hand a debut to Gurinder Sandhu in round eight.

Harry Conway (Northamptonshire): Conway's four-match deal with Northants is complete but he was a hit with the county, taking 20 wickets at an average of 20.75.

2025 Division One standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 8 4 1 3 0 19 20 127 2 Surrey Men SRY 8 3 0 5 0 18 19 125 3 Sussex Men SSX 8 3 2 3 0 13 24 109 4 Somerset Men SOM 8 3 2 3 1 12 23 106 5 Warwickshire Men WAR 8 2 1 5 0 13 19 104 6 Durham Men DUR 8 2 3 3 0 19 22 97 7 Hampshire Men HAM 8 2 2 4 0 9 23 96 8 Essex Men ESS 8 1 2 5 0 8 21 85 9 Yorkshire Men YRK 8 1 4 3 1 10 22 71 10 Worcestershire Men WOR 8 1 5 2 0 3 22 57 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

2025 Division Two standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Leicestershire Men LEI 8 5 0 3 0 27 24 155 2 Derbyshire Men DBY 8 2 0 6 0 22 20 122 3 Glamorgan Men GLA 8 3 2 3 1 20 19 110 4 Gloucestershire Men GLO 8 1 2 5 0 21 22 99 5 Northamptonshire Men NOR 8 2 3 3 0 15 23 94 6 Lancashire Men LAN 8 0 2 6 0 13 19 80 7 Middlesex Men MSX 8 2 4 2 0 9 20 77 8 Kent Men KEN 8 2 4 2 0 11 17 76 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Essex: Maddie Penna (T20 Blast only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Ellyse Perry (July), Charli Knott (April-July), Jack Edwards (April-May)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green (June-July), Marcus Harris, Ashton Turner (June-July), Alana King (June-July), Katie Mack (April-June)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Lloyd Pope (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player), Harry Conway (May)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only), Kurtis Patterson (May)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)