Archer called up to England Test squad after four-year absence

Star quick one step closer to Test return after being included for second Test against India in Birmingham

Jofra Archer is one step closer to a long-awaited Test return after being added to the England squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston.

Ben Stokes' side are desperate to have their star quick available for the Ashes in Australia later this year after a several injury setbacks over the past few years.

The 30-year-old returns to England's Test set-up for the first time since their tour of India in February 2021 following a lengthy absence due to a recurring elbow issue and back stress fracture.

His most recent match for England was a one-day international against South Africa during the Champions Trophy in February, but he missed their recent ODI series against West Indies after sustaining a thumb injury on his bowling hand during the IPL.

The right-armer has 42 wickets in 13 Tests, 22 of which came in four matches against Australia during the 2019 Ashes.

With Mark Wood and Olly Stone both nursing knee injuries and Gus Atkinson sidelined with a hamstring strain, Archer's return is a welcome one for their home series against India, which they lead 1-0, and their build towards the Ashes, which begins in Perth on November 21.

Archer made his first first-class appearance since May 2021 for Sussex in the County Championship this week, claiming 1-32 in 18 overs in their draw with Durham.

"I've been playing for a year now, bowling for about two years because I built up for a year before I started playing cricket again," Archer said at stumps on day two of that match.

"So I've been bowling for a little bit and everything's fine.

"There's no limit (on his overs after getting through three spells on the second day).

"Obviously there can't be a limit if you look at the Test match, (England) were in the field for a day-and-a-half (in the first Test).

"I can't have restrictions if I'm potentially going to go in.

"Now I'm faced with a different challenge; I know my body can hold up to it, it's the mental part of the game now."

The speedster's addition is the only change for the England squad that secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over India on day five at Headingley on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.