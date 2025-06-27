Frustrated Windies coach Sammy calls for DRS consistency

Daren Sammy seeks audience with officials after a string of contentious decisions by the third umpire in the Barbados Test

Frustrated West Indies coach Daren Sammy says he's approached the match referee seeking answers after several contentious DRS calls across the first two days in Barbados.

Sammy called for consistency during an expansive post-play press conference on Thursday night (Friday morning Australian time) as the first Frank Worrell Trophy Test hangs in the balance with Australia leading by 82 runs with six second-innings wickets remaining.

The former Windies captain turned men's head coach believes his side have been on the "sharp end of the stick" for two separate TV umpire caught behind adjudications as well as two lbw referrals across the opening two days at Kensington Oval.

There was also a third lbw referral that fell his side's way in the first over of day two when TV umpire Adrian Holdstock determined the Pat Cummins' delivery had not brushed Roston Chase's pad before hitting his inside edge, despite a small murmur appearing on Real-time Snicko (RTS) before the ball reached the bat.

Chase survives a review from Cummins in the first over of day two // ESPN

The West Indies captain was on one at the time and went onto score 44, eventually given out leg-before after reviewing another Cummins delivery that he was adamant he had hit before being struck on the pad.

But Holdstock determined the "ball was a long way from the bat" when another slight spike appeared on RTS a frame before the ball reached the bat, upholding on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough's out decision.

The third umpire ruled Chase didn't hit it // ESPN

And in the final session, Australian No.4 Cameron Green survived an lbw referral that showed the ball very close to brushing his front pad when his bat got caught in his back pad flap as a tiny spike showed up on snicko. The ball then also appeared to impact his bat and back pad simultaneously.

On this occasion the third umpire said Green hit it and the not out decision stood, with ball tracking replays on the television broadcast later showing three reds and confirming West Indies worst fears had it been adjudicated there was no bat involved.

The lbw referral went Green's way // ESPN

That came after Shai Hope was given out caught behind by TV umpire Holdstock when Alex Carey gloved a one-handed screamer diving to his left where the ball appeared very close to touching the ground as his body rolled over upon hitting the turf.

But Holdstock ruled Carey had no case to answer, unlike when Mitchell Starc was denied the catch of Ben Duckett at Lord's in the 2023 Ashes when he grounded the ball while not in control of his body.

Carey's grab to remove Hope was given the all clear // ESPN

It was a double blow for Windies wicketkeeper Hope who was denied a catch on review on day one when it was ruled there wasn't enough evidence to say Travis Head's under-edge had carried into his gloves.

Starc told reporters after play on Thursday the Australians "all thought the (Head referral) was out".

Head survived after it was ruled this catch didn't carry to Hope // ESPN

"There's been some interesting ones," Starc said at stumps on day two.

"A couple more (DRS calls) have gone against the West Indies than us.

"As players, you can only ask a question, we don't use the technology to make the decision.

"It's a grey area so it comes down to the perception of the officials."

Starc speculated that it appeared the RTS and vision were "out of sync to some capacity" given the slight spikes appearing on the technology were a frame or two before the ball appeared to pass the bat or pad.

Sammy, who revealed he took the post-play press conference to shield his players from answering DRS questions so they could focus on the match, said West Indies captain Chase felt he had got an inside edge on the delivery that cost him his wicket.

"I just had a chat with the match referee trying to find some understanding of what the process is," said Sammy, who is in his first Test match in charge after being appointed red-ball coach in April.

"We only hope for consistency in the decision making.

"When there's doubt in something, just be consistent across the board.

"From the images that we're seeing, the decisions are not fair enough for both teams.

"I've asked the match referee for a sit down. We're all humans, mistakes will be made, I just want fairness."

After dropping four catches on day one, West Indies also dropped Sam Konstas twice in three balls before he had scored in the second innings, which only cost them five runs before Shamar Joseph eventually dismissed the teenage opener for the second time in match.

"In spite of all the things that have gone against us, we're still in a position to win a Test match," Sammy said.

"That's what we'll focus on, the things that we can control.

"And yes, we're kind of shooting ourselves in the foot by dropping so many catches but look at the Test match … we against our own selves and somebody's decisions, and we're still in a position to win."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa